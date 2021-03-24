Gaetz to New Hampshire to help raise money for fellow Republicans

EXCLUSIVE – No. He’s not mulling a 2024 presidential run.

But.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is headed to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state of New Hampshire this summer, to help raise money for fellow Republicans.

Multiple Republican sources in the Granite State told Fox News on Wednesday that the three-term representative and close ally of former President Trump will headline the Nashua Republican City Committee’s annual “Steak Out” fundraiser.

While the Granite State is well known for holding the first primary in the presidential nominating calendar, it’s also a key general election battleground state – and could be home to an extremely competitive House race and Senate race in the 2022 midterms as the GOP tries to win back the majority in both chambers of Congress.

“We in the NHGOP appreciate the congressman coming up to help raise money to send a Republican down to Washington D.C. to help retire Nancy Pelosi,” state GOP chair Steve Stepanek told Fox News.

Both of New Hampshire’s two House seats are controlled by Democrats, but Republicans are hoping to flip the state’s very competitive First Congressional District, which is currently held by two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

Gaetz is well known as one of the top Trump allies and supporters in the House. He made national news in January when he headlined a rally in Wyoming as he targeted Rep. Liz Cheney in her own home state – after Cheney became the most high profile of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the then-president.