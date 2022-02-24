Gabbard: Ukraine conflict avoidable if U.S. had recognized Russia concerns about Ukraine’s NATO entry

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tweeted Wednesday as Russian forces moved into Ukraine that the conflict could have possibly been avoided if Russian concerns about Ukraine joining NATO had been previously addressed.

“This war and suffering could have easily been avoided if Biden Admin/NATO had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine’s becoming a member of NATO, which would mean US/NATO forces right on Russia’s border,” Gabbard tweeted late Wednesday night.

Gabbard’s tweet was retweeted over 10,000 times and liked over 30,000 times but also earned sharp pushback on Twitter.

“Seen this argument below in various places & it’s simply not true,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio responded. “A pledge that #Ukraine would never join NATO was not Putin’s only demand. As recently as last week he once again demanded NATO leave every country that joined after 1997 including Bulgaria, Romania & 12 others.”

“No,” Fox News contributor Guy Benson tweeted.

“Holy shit, this is the most UnAmerican, undemocratic, obviously from a Russian operative tweet I have ever seen, @TulsiGabbard needs to get TF out of this country,” Comedian Christopher Titus tweeted.

Gabbard’s tweet came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine early Thursday morning, videos and photos surfaced on social media purportedly showing the reality of war in Europe. As the sun rose, sirens sounded near Kyiv as the Ukrainian president declared martial law across the country.

In the leadup to the invasion, Putin expressed several grievances with Ukraine and the United States including the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO which the United States has not taken off the table despite request from Russia to do so.

President Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after the country carried out military operations in Ukraine.

“The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a pair of tweets Wednesday, moments after Russia carried out the military action.

“President Putin’s actions demand a firm response. That’s why we’re imposing full blocking sanctions on VEB and Russia’s military bank, cutting off Russia from western financing, imposing sanctions on elites, and more,” Biden added in another tweet. “We will continue to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates.”

