Gabbard calls Warren a 'fake indigenous woman of color' in tweet

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, blasted her Democratic presidential rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Tuesday as a “fake indigenous woman of color.”

Gabbard questioned a segment on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing” in which host Dana Perino and GOP strategist Karl Rove left Gabbard’s candidacy out and referred to Warren as the “only woman left” in the 2020 Democratic race. Gabbard has garnered little support and failed to qualify for debates. While she is technically still in the race, she regularly tracks under one perc ent in polls.

“@DanaPerino I’m not quite sure why you’re telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary. Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of color is ‘real’ and the real indigenous woman of color in this race is fake?”

Gabbard appeared to refer to Warren’s previous claims to Native American ancestry, despite a DNA test revealing she contained 1/1024 Native American blood. President Trump and his supporters seized on the controversy as well, nicknaming Warren “Pocahontas.”

Gabbard is the first Samoan-American voting member of Congress, given that she represents Hawaii, and was the first Hindu member of Congress when she was elected in 2012.

Despite a slew of lower-level dropouts this week, Gabbard carried through Super Tuesday in her race for the nomination. She even snagged one delegate in American Samoa, The Associated Press has reported, despite not having qualified for the last few debates.

In February, Gabbard said her campaign would continue at full speed, but expressed frustration that when billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg entered the presidential race the DNC rules were changed to benefit his candidacy, allowing him to debate.

Speaking to Fox News Radio’s Jessica Rosenthal on the “Fox News Rundown” podcast, she said, “It’s clear that the DNC would rather hear from Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire, rather than hearing from me — the only person of color left in this race, the first female combat veteran ever to run for president, and the voice that I bring from so many Americans that really challenges the establishment of the powerful elite.”

As for her faltering campaign, Gabbard laid blame on a near “total corporate media blackout.”

Voters “really haven’t had a chance to hear my message or to learn about the background and experience I bring to serve as commander-in-chief,” Gabbard said during an appearance on the Fox Business program “Varney & Co.,” “because there’s been an almost total corporate media blackout since the day that I started running for president.”