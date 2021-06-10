G-7 to commit to sharing one billion vaccines with the world

Leaders of the G-7 countries are set to pledge the distribution of 1 billion vaccines to 100 developing nations during this week’s summit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

On the eve of the summit, President Biden announced that the U.S. will purchase 500 million doses from Pfizer and will supply half of all the vaccines set to be shared globally.

The U.K. is expected to commit to sending 100 million doses worldwide.

Biden said the other nations of the G-7, including France, Japan, Germany, Italy, and Canada would announce their vaccine pledges Friday.

The vaccines are expected to be delivered by the first half of 2022.

“I think the European Union needs to have at least the same level of ambition as the United States,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

France has committed to sharing 30 million doses with other nations by the end of the year.

The U.S. has promised 80 million doses by the end of June and the U.K. said 5 million vaccines would be shared in the coming weeks.

“At the G-7 Summit I hope my fellow leaders will make similar pledges so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build back better from coronavirus,” Johnson said, referencing Biden’s campaign slogan.

The U.S. has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths since the pandemic began, but countries like India and Brazil are continuing to see drastic spikes in daily positive rates.

Democratic nations in the G-7 have faced growing pressure to release their plans to help tackle the global pandemic.

“Our vaccine donations don’t include pressure for favors or potential concessions,” Biden said Thursday. “We’re doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic, that’s it.”

