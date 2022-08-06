Funeral for Rep. Jackie Walorski set for Thursday

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials have announced arrangements for the funeral of Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car accident this week.

Walorski’s funeral will be held Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. ET at Granger Community Church in Granger, Indiana, and is being arranged by Palmer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the church Aug. 10, from noon to 7 p.m.

INDIANA GOP CONGRESSWOMAN JACKIE WALORSKI KILLED IN CAR CRASH

Walorski, 58, communications director Emma Thomson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday in Elkhart County, Indiana after the vehicle carrying Walorski crossed the center line, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

REPUBLICANS, DEMOCRATS REACT TO REP. WALORSKI’S TRAGIC CAR CRASH DEATH: ‘JUST THE WORST NEWS’

Edith Schmucker, 56, the sole occupant of the colliding vehicle, was also killed. Elkhart County’s Sheriff’s Office released updated information Thursday that corrected what the office initially said Wednesday.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle shared their condolences after the tragic deaths.

Walorski represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013 and was known as a bridge-building moderate.