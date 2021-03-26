Frustrated Trump demands to know if Special Counsel Durham is still 'living'

Donald Trump mockingly wondered if Special Counsel John Durham is still alive, as the prosecutor’s probe drags on into the origins of the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation of his 2016 campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.

Durham has been probing the matter for about two years and was officially appointed a “special counsel” by former Attorney General Barr last October. Trump has long referred to the FBI’s Russia investigation as a “hoax” and has been hoping to see more results from Durham’s investigation.

“Where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?” Trump said in a statement.

Trump has accused FBI officials of improper conduct during their investigation. Special Counsel Robert Mueller found insufficient evidence to prove collusion between members of the Trump 2016 campaign and Russia.

DURHAM PROBE FOCUSED ON FBI, BUT PROSECUTION OF HIGH-LEVEL OFFICIALS, LIKE COMEY ‘UNLIKELY’: SOURCES

Durham and other U.S. attorneys who served under the Trump administration were asked to resign earlier this year after Biden entered the White House. Durham stepped down from his post as U.S. attorney for Connecticut but retained his status as special counsel for purposes of his “RussiaGate” probe.

President Biden has pledged not to interfere with Justice Department investigations.

Barr said Durham “is authorized to investigate whether any federal official, employee, or any other person or entity violated the law in connection with the intelligence, counter-intelligence, or law-enforcement activities directed at the 2016 presidential campaigns, individuals associated with those campaigns, and individuals associated with the administration of President Donald J. Trump, including but not limited to Crossfire Hurricane and the investigation of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, the Senate Intelligence Committee published a five-part report detailing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Officials said some of the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials were a “grave counterintelligence threat,” but “found no evidence” that Trump or members of his campaign colluded with Russia.

The committee also determined that FBI officials gave “unjustified credence” to allegations levied in the infamous Steele dossier, an unverified report compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.