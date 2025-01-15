Freshman GOP senator sets social media ablaze with ‘best’ response to Hegseth’s answer on gender question

Conservatives erupted on social media Tuesday following an exchange between Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth and freshman Sen. Tim Sheehy regarding gender identity.

“How many genders are there?” the Montana senator asked Hegseth on Tuesday. “Tough one.”

Hegseth responded, “Senator, there are two genders.”

“I know that well, I’m a Sheehy, so I’m on board,” Sheehy responded, referencing the “she” and “he” that make up his last name.

After Hegseth laughed at the freshman senator’s joke, Sheehy then went on to ask Hegseth, a fellow combat veteran, the diameter of a round fired out of a M4A1 rifle and how many pushups he could do.

The line of questioning, particularly the exchange on gender which Sheehy previously joked about on the campaign trail, immediately drew a response from conservatives.

“Right on,” GOP Congressman Darrell Issa posted on X.

“QUESTION OF THE DAY,” conservative influencer Benny Johnson posted on X.

“Legitimately the best joke every [ever] told in Congress,” conservative commentator Ian Haworth posted on X.

“BEST EVER!” radio host Steve Gruber posted on X.

“Well, it looks like the new senator from Montana is a huge upgrade,” RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway posted on X in reference to former Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who Sheehy defeated in November.

“Montana knew what they were doing when they put @TimSheehyMT in the Senate,” conservative commentator and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines posted on X.

“A-freakin’-MEN!” Wendy Rogers, Republican state senator from Arizona, posted on X.

Sheehy told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that Hegseth is going to do a “great job” and “we support him.”

“That’s why my questions were directed the way they were,” Sheehy said. ” I wanted to remind people what this job is really about and it’s supporting the war fighter and protecting America.”