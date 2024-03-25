Freshman Dem in battleground district says he has ‘no’ regrets hosting drag events for kids

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Democratic congressman in an Illinois battleground district said he has no regrets about hosting drag shows for children after years of promoting drag events on social media.

“No,” Rep. Eric Sorensen said in a recent video obtained by Fox News Digital when asked if he regrets hosting drag shows for children.

Earlier this month, popular social media account Libs of TikTok posted previous photos of Sorensen both dressed in drag and hosting a drag show for children in Illinois in 2021, which was viewed hundreds of thousands of times since it was posted on March 11.

“I was so honored to help lead a youth drag event in downtown Moline, Illinois today. I love the kids who threw caution to the wind to be themselves. I love my city and the people in it so so much!,” Sorensen tweeted June 5, 2021.

Sorensen is a freshman Democrat in the House, representing Illinois’ 17th congressional district, which includes areas in the northwestern areas of the state, including portions of Peoria and Rockford. Sorensen was elected in 2022, defeating Republican opponent Esther King, earning 52% support to King’s 48% in the election cycle, previous election data shows.

Last year, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released a list of Democratic incumbents most vulnerable in the 2024 election cycle as they work to retain their seats in a Republican-controlled House.

Sorensen was listed among 28 other House Democrats deemed vulnerable by the party this year.

Since taking office and before, Sorensen has repeatedly pledged his support for drag shows, including for youths, according to his social media posts.

“Hate to break it to extreme Republicans, I grew up gay without anyone taking me to a drag show,” Sorensen, who is the state’s first openly gay congressman, tweeted in February of last year.

“Thank you to @clockincLGBT for the fabulous drag event to help kids come into their shells. So amazing to see kids being their authentic selves!,” he posted in 2019 of another drag event for kids.

In another tweet last year in February, Sorensen argued voters must fight Republican “extremism” while pointing to Kentucky moving to ban drag shows in close proximity to schools.

“Republicans are feverishly trying to ban drag shows in Kentucky instead of making the schools, parks, and homes safer from gun violence. We have to fight this extremism,” he tweeted.

In comment to Fox News Digital, the National Republican Congressional Committee called Sorensen a “far-left radical” representing rural Illinois.

“Eric Sorensen is a far-left radical who would be more at home representing San Francisco than rural Illinois. His actions are outrageous, and he clearly has no remorse,” NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sorensen’s campaign and press secretary for comment on his support for drag shows, including for children, but received no replies.

Sorensen, who is a native of Rockford, was a longtime local meteorologist before stepping into politics. He will face off against Republican challenger Joe McGraw in the general election, following the primaries last week.

“Congratulations to Judge Joe McGraw on his Republican primary victory. Eric Sorensen’s extreme views are far outside the mainstream for Northwest Illinois. Judge McGraw will work to restore and protect jobs, safeguard communities and stand up for the values of Northwestern Illinoisans. We look forward to welcoming Judge McGraw to Congress with a strong Republican majority,” Marinella said of the McGraw primary win in a press release last week.

Sorensen ran unopposed in the primary last week, while McGraw defeated his primary challenger by more than 10,000 votes.

McGraw is a retired judge, who previously worked as a prosecutor and private attorney. McGraw is campaigning on platforms of law and order, securing the border, reducing spending in Washington, D.C., and cracking down on China.

Sorensen is campaigning on platforms such as climate change, abortion access, lowering prices at checkout lines, and providing additional funds to education.