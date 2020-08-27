French member of EU Parliament goes after Hillary Clinton, compares her attitude to Taliban

French politician Jerome Riviere criticized Hillary Clinton during an interview on “The National Pulse” Wednesday and compared her tactics to the Taliban, after she told Joe Biden not to concede on election night under any circumstances.

“It’s a little bit like the Taliban. They believed that they knew better and they wanted to rule the people whether they liked it or not. It’s the same thing here,” he said. “She believes she knows better and she should be entitled to ruling the country.”

Riviere was responding to comments Clinton made in a new interview released on Tuesday.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS JOE BIDEN SHOULD NOT CONCEDE ON ELECTION NIGHT 'UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES'

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances,” Clinton had said. “Because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win, if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

The EU Parliament member claimed Clinton has now lost all respect for the people she claims to have been serving while in government and is now filled with disgust for ordinary U.S. citizens.

“I hear someone that does not respect the people anymore,” Riviere said earlier in the interview. “[When] she called the people voting for Trump ‘deplorables,’ it’s the same thing,” he said.

“She has disdain for the common person,” he continued. “She believes that she should be entitled to rule, or her class should be entitled to rule the people because they know better.”