Freedom Caucus asks CDC if Pelosi consulted its scientists on continued House mask mandate

The leader of the House Freedom Caucus is asking the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., consulted with the scientists before continuing the coronavirus mask mandate in the House chamber.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., penned a letter to Dr. Rochelle Walensky Thursday asking just one question: Did Pelosi or the Capitol physician consult with her or anyone at the CDC prior to extending the House mask mandate and social distancing protocols on May 14?

“It is imperative that the American people know that their elected leaders, particularly the Speaker of the House, are making public policy decisions based on the evidence, not conjecture or what is in their political interests,” Biggs wrote.

The CDC issued new guidance on May 13 saying that masks are not necessary for fully vaccinated people in most circumstances. The CDC made exceptions for requirements by federal and state laws and guidelines set out by employers and businesses. While the White House followed by lifting its mask requirement, the House did not.

Pelosi and the Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan have said the House mask requirement will remain unchanged until all House members are fully vaccinated. She previously estimated that about 75% of House members have gotten the coronavirus shots and said if Republicans want to go maskless on the House floor they need to encourage their colleagues to get jabbed.

Monahan previously said the House mask rules are entirely consistent with CDC guidelines and “endorsed by an expert CDC panel.”

Some Republicans have been revolting against the continued mask mandates and have been slapped with $500 fines for violating the rules. Subsequent offenses can amount to a $2,500 fine.

The CDC did not respond to repeated requests for comment last week from Fox News on who from the CDC advised the House on the mask rules and why they appear to run counter to advice for the general public.

Walensky faced questioning Wednesday during a House appropriations subcommittee hearing from Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., on whether the House consulted with her before implementing the new rules.

“We’ve been in contact with both the Capitol Physician as well as the Speaker’s office,” Walensky said, though was vague on whether she offered input on the specific new rules.

Walensky said the new CDC guidelines were meant to inform individual decisions and but broader public policy measures still need to be made at the local level based on the data in that community.

Harris said he wasn’t getting “a straight answer” and accused Walensky of dodging.

“This is why America doesn’t trust public health officials,” Harris said Wednesday.