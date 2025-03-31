Fox Politics Newsletter: Mike ‘Waltz-es’

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Republican AGs urge Trump to crack down on obscure ‘loophole’ cartels use to flood U.S. with fentanyl

-Where Trump stands 10 weeks into his second tour of duty in the White House

-House Republicans brush off Stefanik’s Trump admin upheaval amid high-stakes Florida race

Case closed

The White House considers the Signal group chat leak case “closed,” Trump administration press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the media Monday while reiterating President Donald Trump’s support of national security advisor Mike Waltz.

“As the president has made it very clear, Mike Waltz continues to be an important part of his national security team,” Leavitt told the media in brief remarks during a gaggle outside of the White House’s press room Monday afternoon. “And this case has been closed here at the White House, as far as we are concerned.”

“There have been steps made to ensure that something like that can obviously never happen again,” she continued. “And we’re moving forward. And the president and Mike Waltz and his entire national security team have been working together very well, if you look at how much safer the United States of America is because of the leadership of this team.”…Read more

White House

UNLIKELY ALLY:Trump and his tariffs find unlikely ally in auto union boss, who blasted Dems and ‘corporate greed’

FOR THE RECORD: Trump admin breaking modern presidential staffing records, hiring ‘thousands of America First warriors’

ECONOMICS 101: Trump privatizing student loan system would spur higher-ed reform, lower costs

‘LIBERATION DAY’: Trump’s 11th week in office set to focus on tariffs as president touts ‘Liberation Day’

World Stage

‘DEGRADED THE AUTONOMY’: US sanctions 6 Beijing, Hong Kong authorities for ‘undermining’ the island region’s autonomy

ILLEGAL ALIENS EXPELLED: El Salvador accepts more alleged Tren de Aragua gang members from Trump admin

‘SHAM CHARITY’: Iran-born Yale scholar fired over allegations of working with terrorist-tied ‘sham charity’

Capitol Hill

DIVIDED LOYALTIES: Massie and several GOP colleagues push proposal to require dual citizenship disclosure by political candidates

‘JUST SAY NO’: Conservative backlash erupts after Trump’s Graham endorsement: ‘I am not with Trump at all with this one’

MIDTERMS WATCH: Who are the most vulnerable Senate Republicans in 2026?

Across America

FIRST ON FOX: New research reveals how EV, emissions mandates are inflating costs for gas-powered cars, utilities

TOP 5 TAKEDOWNS: Top 5 wins for FBI since Kash Patel took office

GRAD SCHOOL GRANDSTANDING: Tim Walz’s daughter ditches grad school, backs anti-Israel protesters

‘I AM OPTIMISTIC’: Another red state expected to cut income taxes

PUMP THE BREAKS: NYC Dem calls on NYPD to investigate car buyers ‘aggressively’ test driving Teslas on city streets

NO SAFE HAVEN: Texas claims border islands used by Mexican cartels, asks Trump admin to secure and defend

OIL SLICK: $3B LA lawsuit could ‘destroy’ gulf energy industry, critics warn, as state’s position questioned

STOPPING THE SLIDE: Hegseth says he’s signing memo on combat arms standards for men and women

‘TRUMP DESERVES PRAISE’: Oliver Stone to testify at JFK files House hearing

‘SUPER IMPORTANT’: Elon Musk hands out million-dollar checks in ‘super important’ Wisconsin judicial race

‘BIN LADEN’: Dems ridicule bill aimed at abolishing TSA, suggest ‘Bin Laden’ and ‘the Ayatollah’ would support it