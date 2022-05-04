Fox News Poll: Most think what happens in Ukraine matters to life in U.S.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voters remain focused on the war in Ukraine and want the United States to do more.

An overwhelming majority, 85%, says what happens in the war matters to life in the U.S., according a new Fox News national survey released Wednesday. That sense of urgency is unchanged since March, and includes 51% who say it matters a great deal.

There also continues to be a desire to help the Ukrainians, with 62% saying the U.S. should do more in their fight against Russia.

TOP US MILITARY OFFICIAL RELAYS ‘WORST THING’ RUSSIA DID BEFORE INVADING UKRAINE

Meanwhile, voters express optimism about the situation, as 71% think it is very or somewhat likely that Ukraine will survive the invasion and remain a free country and another 72% approve of the job Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing.

There’s more bipartisan agreement on Ukraine than many issues these days. For instance, more than 8 in 10 Democrats, independents, and Republicans think what happens in Ukraine matters here at home, and sizable majorities of each approve of Zelenskyy’s job performance.

RUSSIA’S TOP GENERAL VISITED UKRAINE AS PUTIN’S MILITARY FALTERS, US SAYS

Views on President Biden’s response to the invasion are negative by six points: 44% of voters approve and 50% disapprove. That’s an improvement since March when he was underwater by 12 points (42-54%). His ratings are underwater on handling Russia by 16 points (39-55%), an improvement from minus 21 points a month ago (38-59%).

Biden also gets net negative marks on climate change (-12), guns (-23), the economy (-25), crime (-26), immigration (-29), and inflation (-39). The pandemic remains the only issue where he receives a positive rating: 49% approve and 47% disapprove.

CLICK HERE FOR TOPLINE AND CROSSTABS

Overall, 45% of voters approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 53% disapprove.

Eight in 10 (80%) voters are extremely or very concerned about the invasion of Ukraine, making it a top concern, along with the future of the country (87% concerned), inflation (87%), the future of American democracy (84%), political divisions (81%), and crime (79%).

About three-quarters worry about what’s taught in schools (74%), gun laws (73%) and opioid addiction (72%), while 7 in 10 feel that way about illegal immigration (71%), abortion (69%), and book banning (67%). Smaller majorities are concerned about climate change (57%) and coronavirus (55%). Interviewing for the survey ended before the draft Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade leaked.

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

Conducted April 28-May 1, 2022, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,003 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.