Fox News Politics: Where was Kamala?

– Fani Willis’ disqualification hearing happening Friday afternoon…

– DC voters make their presidential primary pick…

– Harris’ shrinking role in migrant crisis

President Biden visited the southern border in Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday, and was joined by a number of top officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, but Vice President Kamala Harriswas not among them.

Biden spoke in Brownsville after meeting with Border Patrol, law enforcement and local leaders. He urged Republicans to back a bipartisan Senate bill that he believes will help solve the raging crisis at the southern border.

“It’s real simple, it’s time to act, it is long past time to act,” the president said. “It’s time for us to move on this, we can’t wait any longer.”

But the vice president, who was tasked in 2021 with leading the diplomatic outreach to tackle the “root causes” of migration, was not there.

A year ago, Harris announced an additional $950 million in response to the Call to Action, bringing in a total of more than $4.2 billion since May 2021. But since then, her public role only appears to have continually shrunk, even amid a historic year for illegal immigration, with more than 2.4 million migrant encounters in FY 23. FY 24 has been similarly overwhelming, with over 300,000 encounters in December.

Capitol Hill

‘TROUBLING ALLEGATIONS’: McCaul demands UNRWA chief testify in public House hearing over ‘troubling allegations’ of Hamas ties …Read more

READ IT: House Oversight releases James Biden’s deposition transcript as impeachment inquiry moves into ‘next phase’ …Read more

‘USUAL C–P’: GOP hardliners furious at Johnson for passing another short-term spending bill with Dems …Read more

BORDER BOOST: GOP lawmakers move to green-light states to stop illegal immigrants with temporary border walls …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘DESPERATE’: Dems, Biden mock RNC for fundraising drive that includes stark admission on DNC’s money advantage …Read more

MAKING NICE: Trump to attend Club for Growth retreat after rocky relationship …Read more

‘COHERENTLY LEAD’: Miami Mayor, former White House hopeful endorses Donald Trump for president …Read more

COLD PLUNGE: Shirtless GOP US Senate candidate takes cold plunge in Wisconsin lake, challenges Democratic opponent …Read more

JUMPING IN: Former GOP Congressman Justin Amash announces bid for Michigan US Senate seat…Read more

FIRST WIN?: DC primary represents Haley’s best chance yet to beat Trump …Read more

DONALD’S DOOM: Haley places blame on Trump for Senate losses, hopes new leader sets tone …Read more

Across America

‘IMPROPER’ AFFAIR: Georgia judge set to hear final arguments in affair allegations against Fani Willis …Read more

FELONY DESTRUCTION: Climate activists hit with felony charges for defacing US Constitution’s display …Read more

CHANGING WINDS: Appeals court rules some Jan 6 Capitol riot defendants were improperly sentenced over ‘interference’ …Read more

PRE FUNDED SAVINGS: California could send cash to residents with disabilities to be more ‘inclusive’ amid billion dollar deficit …Read more

