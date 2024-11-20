Fox News Politics: Trump case may be on hold until 2029

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

– GOP lawmaker launches caucus to help Elon Musk take on ‘Crazytown’

– Massive groups of illegal immigrants caught at border amid fears of pre-Trump border surge

– Size of slim Republican House majority hangs on 5 uncalled races

‘Once and for all’

New York prosecutors are requesting a stay until at least 2029 in New York v. Trump, as the president’s defense attorneys prepare to move to dismiss the case entirely.

Prosecutors wrote a letter to Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday, who agreed last week to grant a stay on all deadlines associated with the conviction proceedings against Trump in the final months before he takes office.

Merchan granted the request, which issues a stay on all deadlines, including the Nov. 26 sentencing date, to consider the effect of his election as president.

Prosecutors had asked for the pause in proceedings, which they said would allow them to better evaluate the impact of Trump’s new status as president-elect…Read more

White House

DEFYING DEATH: Pro-Trump prison warden asks Biden to commute all death sentences before leaving…Read more

‘LOGISTICAL ISSUES’: Biden misses G-20 family photo, White House blames ‘logistical’ issues…Read more

‘BEST AVAILABLE SCIENCE’: Biden Interior Dept puts together handbook to apply ‘indigenous knowledge’ into agency practices…Read more

Trump Transition

‘CHAMPION FOR CONSERVATION’: Environmental groups present differing opinions of Trump’s energy and environment appointees…Read more

QUICKER CABINET: Trump naming Cabinet officials at ‘warp speed,’ far head of first term pace…Read more

LOYALTY MATTERS: Why Trump is sticking with Gaetz, Hegseth despite new accusations – and his ‘Morning Joe’ meeting…Read more

REPORT CARD: House Ethics Committee to meet Wednesday after postponing Gaetz investigation meeting…Read more

FACT CHECK: Are Pete Hegseth’s tattoos symbols of ‘Christian nationalism’?…Read more

‘UNFINISHED BUSINESS’: Former Trump education secretary lays out ‘unfinished business’ for new admin on school reforms…Read more

BUREAU STONEWALLING: Trump assassination attempt task force subpoenas 2 ATF employees, alleging stonewalling…Read more

Capitol Hill

WON’T BACK DOWN: Mace faces backlash over resolution to keep new transgender member of Congress out of women’s bathrooms…Read more

NOT ENOUGH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants men banned from women’s spaces in ‘all taxpayer-funded facilities’…Read more

SENATE PROTEST: Anti-Israel protesters arrested in Senate office building…Read more

EYE OF THE STORM: House Republicans eye FEMA fund overhaul ahead of high-stakes hearing on Helene recovery…Read more

SENATE STAND OFF: Senate GOP initiates Thune-engineered slow down as Schumer looks to stack judicial votes…Read more

FISCAL FIGHT: Speaker Johnson’s government funding play hits the rocks within House GOP…Read more

Trail Dust

DEMOCRATS IN DISARRAY: Growing field in race to chair the DNC…Read more

‘RULE OF LAW MATTERS’: Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro side with state supreme court ruling not to count certain mail-in ballots…Read more

Across America

HEALTH CARE DECISIONS: Wyoming judge strikes down state abortion laws, ruling them unconstitutional…Read more

HOMELESS RIGHTS: Washington state Democrat pushes to make homelessness a civil right…Read more

SQUATTERS BEWARE: Squatters meet resistance with red state push to protect homeowners…Read more

TO FREE OR NOT TO FREE: Gov. Newsom announces decision in Menendez brothers case…Read more

WINDY CITY WORRY: Proposed Chicago police resource cuts could land city in court, top officials warn…Read more

‘NO MORALS’: College plan to use ‘creative ideas’ to pay undocumented students blasted by GOP leader…Read more

BORDER BATTLE: Border state governor vows to defy Trump’s ‘misguided’ mass deportation push…Read more

HOME INSPECTION: FEMA director vows to request IG investigation into order to avoid Trump supporters’ houses…Read more

Around the World

‘CANADIAN PROMISE’: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada ‘could have acted quicker’ on reining in immigration…Read more

END FAVORED NATION STATUS: Bipartisan panel urges Congress to toss out decades of trade policy they say China has been exploiting…Read more

1,000 DAYS: Ukraine war hits milestone as tensions rise over potential Russian escalation…Read more

‘GO IT ALONE’: Netanyahu says he ignored Biden’s war counsel — and threats that Israel would be ‘left alone’ without US help…Read more

MISSILE BARRAGE: Ukraine fires first barrage of US-made long-range missiles into Russia, Kremlin says…Read more

RUSSIA’S ‘HYBRID’ WARFARE?: US allies accuse Russia of ‘escalating hybrid activities’ against NATO, EU nations after data cables severed…Read more