Fox News Politics: Transition Mission

-What to know about Trump’s pick to oversee deportations

-House majority hinges on 18 uncalled races, with Republicans just 4 seats away

-Stefanik to reportedly meet Israeli president after Trump names her next UN ambassador

–Pennsylvania Republicans win first State Senate seat in Philadelphia in nearly 3 decades

‘Get the hell out of the way’

Thomas Homan, who President-elect Donald Trump appointed as “border czar” on Sunday night, has a clear message for any Democratic governors who oppose the planned mass deportation operation.

“If they’re not willing to help, then get the hell out of the way because [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] is going to do their job,” Homan, who was acting ICE director during the first Trump administration, told Fox News Digital in an interview on Friday.

Trump announced on Sunday that Homan will be appointed “border czar” and would be in charge of the borders and “all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their country of origin” in the new administration…Read more

White House

END THE ED: State education chief ‘on GOP radar’ launches gameplan for nixing cabinet department…Read more

‘ADMINISTRATION’S PATTERN’: State Department provides promotional advantages based on gender, report finds…Read more

NEW LEADERSHIP: Trump taps former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead EPA…Read more

MILLER TIME: Vance congratulates Miller on new Trump administration position…Read more

‘HE WILL DELIVER’: Trump to install ‘energy czar’ to dismantle Biden climate rules: report…Read more

COME TOGETHER: Biden, Harris to appear together for first time since Election Day at Veterans Day ceremony…Read more

Capitol Hill

STICKING WITH SENATE: Eric Schmitt withdraws from Trump attorney general consideration to remain in Senate…Read more

‘MORALLY BANKRUPT’: What Stefanik’s House tenure reveals about what type of UN ambassador she may be…Read more

RACE IS ON: Trump allies back Rick Scott in GOP Senate leader race as they look to influence secret ballot…Read more

PERSONAL ‘ESCORT’: GOP senator offers to ‘personally escort’ McCormick to Senate orientation after Schumer hold…Read more

Trail Dust

DON’T GO THERE: Joe Rogan reveals Harris team wanted ‘restrictions’ on potential interview…Read more

FIRST PEEK AT 2028: Here are the Democrats who may eventually run for president in 2028…Read more

Across America

‘AFRAID OF FIGHTS’: Blue state Democrats issue scathing reflection on election loss: ‘We’re out of touch’…Read more

CONFERENCE CHAIR: Rep Lisa McClain announces run for GOP conference chair after Stefanik tapped for UN ambassador…Read more

‘THROUGH THE ROOF’: Border Patrol agents’ morale soars after Trump’s re-election…Read more

‘DISGUSTING’: Pro-Palestine protesters plan anti-Veterans Day gathering at Columbia University…Read more

International Affairs

FIGHTING ‘HATE AND LIES’: Israeli official praises Stefanik as UN pick, says her ‘moral clarity’ will combat body’s ‘hate and lies’…Read more

TAIWAN: Would the US defend Taiwan under Trump if China invades? Fox News investigates…Read more

FLYING HAZARDS: Spirit Airlines flight from Florida hit by gunfire while trying to land in Haiti…Read more

