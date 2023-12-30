Fox News Politics: The year of ‘stop Trump’

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s Happening?

– Dem blasts decision to remove Trump from ballot

– DOJ threatens to sue Texas

– Haley walks back on slavery comment

– COLD BLOODED: Biden admin targets refrigerators, freezers

The year of ‘stop Trump’

Former President Trump faced unprecedented legal challenges as a frontrunner candidate of a major political party, and the year is ending with various state officials throwing fresh obstacles against his re-election.

In the last remaining business hours before 2024, Maine’s secretary of state moved to block Trump from the GOP primary ballot. Colorado also recently moved to block Trump from its primary ballot, but backed off pending the GOP’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

White House

‘NOT THE SECOND COMING’: Biden was ‘not certain’ about Carter’s re-election chances, floated replacing him: ‘That man’s in trouble’ …Read more

BORDER BATTLE: DOJ threatens to sue Texas over anti-illegal immigration law; Abbott prepared for Supreme Court fight …Read more

Capitol Hill

FISCAL HELL: Freedom Caucus warns GOP leaders against spending ‘agreement’ with Dems as shutdown deadline looms …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

GOLDEN STATE WIN: California secretary of state leaves Trump on the ballot after calls to remove him …Read more

RECORD TURNOUT?: Iowa GOP chair predicts ‘potential for a record turnout’ in 2024 caucuses as new voters ‘surge’…Read more

‘SUPER SCARY’: Former WH comms director admits 2024 looks ‘really scary’ for President Biden …Read more

SQUEEZED: Don Lemon hits Haley walking back slavery comment after previous clash: ‘Didn’t offer me that same grace’ …Read more

DEMOCRATS DENIED: Hochul vetoes Democrat-backed bill changing state campaign financing program …Read more

ELECTION PROPOSALS: Arkansas group advocating for paper ballots resubmits proposal to state attorney general …Read more

Across America

AMNESTY ON THE TABLE?: US-Mexico migration meeting included talks on ‘regularizing’ illegal immigrants living in US …Read more

HARVARD BLUE: All but 3 of more than 100 high dollar donations from Harvard employees go to Democrats: report …Read more

WHAT IS SWATTING?: What is ‘swatting,’ the ‘criminal harassment’ that has targeted three Republican lawmakers since Christmas? …Read more

BUCKEYE BATTLE: Riley Gaines puts heat on Republican Ohio governor to sign trans bill …Read more

BACK TO SCHOOL: Key moments that defined education in America in 2023 …Read more

FOLDING: New Hampshire casino faces shutdown following alleged COVID-19 relief fund fraud by state senator …Read more

‘WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED’: Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones becomes latest victim of ‘swatting’ incident: ‘I will not be intimidated’

