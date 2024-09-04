Fox News Politics: Tar Heel Voter Trouble?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

– The White House calls Labor Day anti-Israel protests “heinous”…

– VP Harris leads former President Trump by five points in new poll

– Cuomo slammed ahead of COVID hearing

‘Opening the Door’

The North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) is facing another lawsuit, as the Republican National Committee (RNC) is suing the battleground state for allegedly opening the door for non-citizens to vote.

The lawsuit brought by the RNC and the North Carolina Republican Party in Wake County last week accuses the NCSBE and members, Alan Hirsch, Jeff Carmon, Siobhan Millen, Stacy Eggers IV and Kevin Lewis of failing to require identification to prove citizenship.

The lawsuit alleges that by violating the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and not checking the identification of approximately 225,000 voters, the agency “is opening the door for non-citizens to vote.”

North Carolina is the first state in the nation to start voting. The battleground state starts mailing out ballots for eligible voters on Sept. 6.

“The NCSBE has once again failed in its mandate to keep non-citizens off the voter rolls, fueling distrust and jeopardizing our elections,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. “We are committed to the basic principle – and commonsense law – that only Americans decide American elections. Deliberately failing to follow the law, right before our country’s most important election, is inexcusable. We will fight every day to ensure that NCSBE follows the law, cleans the voter rolls, and protects the vote for North Carolinians.”…Read more

White House

‘ESPECIALLY HEINOUS’: White House blasts Labor Day protest including terror insignia …Read more

‘INSANELY WEIRD STORY’: Biden blasted for dusting off ‘tall tale’ at Labor Day campaign stop …Read more

CAMPAIGN TRAIL CRASH: Incident involved vans traveling at the rear of VP candidate’s convoy …Read more

‘THAT WAS A JOKE’: Biden quips his family was ‘so damn disappointed’ to learn ancestor was not part of deadly secret society …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘MUTUAL INTERESTS’: VP Harris is ‘actively’ promoting illegal immigration in coordination with Mexico: Sen. Cruz …Read more

ANTI-TRUMP REPUBLICAN: Republican aiming to flip key Senate seat in blue bastion spotlights anti-Trump credentials …Read more

Fighting Antisemitism

TAKING A STAND: Jewish Americans take self-defense precautions before high holy days amid rising antisemitism …Read more

BACK TO SCHOOL: Masked anti-Israel protests return to Columbia as students arrive for first day of classes …Read more

On the World Stage

KILLING SPREE: Iran slammed for record surge in executions of regime opponents …Read more

Tales from the Trail

‘TURN THE PAGE’: Ex-Obama adviser says Harris is running against ‘incumbent’ Trump …Read more

HOPEFUL FOR HARRIS: The VP leads Trump by 5 points in a new poll …Read more

FINAL STRETCH: Trump/Harris showdown: With 9 weeks until Election Day, the pace picks up …Read more

‘ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY’: Jobs, inflation are what Black Americans are voting on, says Chicago GOP activist …Read more

3 DAYS IN: With voting starting Sept. 6, ‘election season’ kicks off sooner than you think …Read more

PROJECT 2025: The Heritage blueprint is not unprecedented, despite firestorm of controversy …Read more

Across America

REEL IN THE KIDS: New Texas law takes effect requiring parental approval for children to create social media accounts …Read more

‘IT’S OK TO BE PATRIOTIC’: Chants of ‘USA’ erupt at concert for college students who defended U.S. flag …Read more

‘NO APOLOGY, NO REMORSE’: Cuomo slammed ahead of COVID hearings …Read more

NORTHERN EXPOSURE: One US-Canada border sector is seeing more apprehensions than last 13 years combined …Read more

‘THE MAYOR IS DRUNK’: Ritzy beach town politician arrested for alleged DUI …Read more

