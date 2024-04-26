Fox News Politics: Squad on the quad

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s happening:

– Trump urges judge to lift gag order: Live updates from NY v. Trump…

– Terrorist-linked flag seen at Princeton demonstrations: Live updates on anti-Israel unrest…

– Biden makes rare live media appearance on Howard Stern’s show…

New York Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, both members of “The Squad,” were seen Friday mingling with anti-Israel agitators at Columbia University, where “support” was offered to those in the encampment established to protest the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza.

A smiling Ocasio-Cortez showed up in videos speaking to denizens of the encampment, and Bowman was seen cheerfully chatting with the demonstrators. Bowman also reportedly attended a Thursday evening Biden campaign fundraiser in Westchester County.

The visits by Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman to Columbia’s campus in New York City came one day after Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar traveled to the school with her daughter (who was arrested a week ago for trespassing as part of the demonstrations) to show her support for the protest of Israel’s war against Hamas.

Choosing Sides

‘PEACEFULLY PROTESTING’: Columbia anti-Israel agitators file civil rights complaint to Dept. of Education …Read more

CHOOSING SIDES: Flag used by terrorist group seen at ivy league anti-Israel encampment …Read more

WHO’S BEHIND IT?: Expert argues similarities in campus anti-Israel protests suggest foreign influence…Read more

UNSAFE SPACES: Columbia protest leader discussed ‘murdering Zionists,’ calling on them to die …Read more

‘WARMONGER’: Pelosi university speech interrupted by anti-Israel agitators …Read more

GUESS WHO: Anti-Israel protests nationwide fueled by left-wing groups backed by Soros, dark money …Read more

Capitol Hill

FOLLOW THE MONEY: House lawmakers urge major donors to cut off Columbia amid protests…Read more

NO WORDS: Republicans pushing for Johnson’s ouster silent on Trump support for speaker …Read more

SENATE SHOT: New Republican challenger to Elizabeth Warren says ‘no one has disappointed Massachusetts more’…Read more

WELCOME TO SAN FRANCISCO: Schiff reportedly robbed in big city, forced to attend ritzy campaign dinner with no suit to wear…Read more

White House

POWER GRAB: Biden’s gas car crackdown faces major roadblock …Read more

UP THE ANTE: Biden’s latest tax hike could crush the economy, experts warn …Read more

LIGHTS OUT: Biden climate agenda threatening power grid, massive energy provider warns …Read more

‘UPHILL BATTLE’: Blue state in battle over AG’s illegal immigration dictate that ‘handcuffs’ police…Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

LET’S DEBATE: Biden tells Howard Stern he’s ‘happy’ to debate Trump this fall…Read more

SWING STATES SOURING: Biden adviser ducks poll showing swing state voters down on economy …Read more

‘HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE’: Surging GOP Senate candidate visits southern border as crisis rages …Read more

HANDS OFF: Republican makes major announcement aimed at keeping crucial voting bloc from Dems …Read more

HELPING HAND: Biden changes walking routine as questions about age continue …Read more

OPINION: DA Bragg’s legal strategy is filth by association …Read more

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.