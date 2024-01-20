Fox News Politics: South Carolina chill

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

– Thousands gather in the snow in DC for the March for Life

– STATE OF THE RACE: Trump lands new endorsement, and the latest polls for NH

– Trump’s Georgia prosecutor attempts to quash subpoena on alleged misconduct surrounding reported affair

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is not backing former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP primary.

Scott will endorse Trump on Friday at an event in New Hampshire starting at 6 p.m. ET, ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation primary next Tuesday.

Both Trump, who’s the commanding front-runner in the GOP nomination race, and Haley called the senator in recent days as they both tried to secure Scott’s endorsement, sources told Fox News Digital.

Haley and Scott share a long political history. They both served together in the state legislature and in 2012, then-Gov. Haley appointed then-Rep. Scott to the Senate to fill a vacancy.

White House

‘HELPING A FRIEND’: Hunter Biden’s lawyer hits back at James Comer over million-dollar loans…Read more

‘WORST FEARS’: Biden admin failing to track Chinese ownership of US farmland: govt watchdog …Read more

‘THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS’: Hawley slams scheme allowing migrants to board planes…Read more

Capitol Hill

‘SECURITY THREAT’: Republicans demand more info from FBI, DHS over TikTok investigations …Read more

SAY ‘NO’: Trump, conservative senators urge lawmakers to vote against border deal that falls short …Read more

DEMANDING ANSWERS: Senate Republican wants explanation from Treasury on push for banks to ‘surveil’ customer transactions in 2021…Read more

HOUSE OF CHAOS: GOP rebels plot revenge after House passes bipartisan spending deal …Read more

REBELLION: Ex-Nancy Mace staffers working with former top aide to unseat her, sources say …Read more

‘PERSONAL RACISM’: Barbara Lee alleges racist White man tried to stop her from entering Capitol …Read more

‘LUDICROUS’: Freedom Caucus revolts in South Carolina over claims GOP plans to ‘muzzle’ legislative powers, boost Dems …Read more

Tales from the Trail

DARK MONEY MACHINE: Biden’s top outside group raises eye-popping cash to boost tough re-election fight …Read more

HEATING UP: Haley turns up heat on Trump 4 days before NH primary …Read more

RULE OF LAW: Wyoming election chief mounts full-court press against ‘radical left’s’ push to remove Trump from ballot…Read more

‘SHE’S NOT COMING’: ‘The View’ taunts Nikki Haley to appear on show, but one host says she’d chicken out …Read more

COWABUNGA: RFK goes surfing in Hawaii for his birthday with this legend …Read more

UNITY TICKET? No Labels prepares for potential 3rd-party ticket as Biden-Trump rematch seems likely …Read more

Across America

PRO-LIFE GENERATION: Youth vote on abortion could surprise both sides…Read more

MARCH FOR LIFE: Today, we march with every woman, for every child…Read more

ELDERLY VOTING (MACHINES): New Hampshire’s aging voting scanners raise concerns as primaries approach…Read more

