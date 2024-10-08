Fox News Politics: One Year Since October 7th Attacks

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s happening…

– Trump-Vance ticket has done combined 65 interviews since August compared to 26 for Harris-Walz

–SCOTUS kicks off historic term under scrutiny amid ethics code debate

– Women for Trump, Goya team up to provide relief to Hurricane Helene victims in Georgia

‘No place in America’

Anti-Israel protesters set up an encampment outside the home of a Jewish Democratic House member on the eve of the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, the congressman revealed on social media.

Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, posted on X overnight announcing that a group of people with their faces covered had congregated outside his house, prompting his family to get police escorts in order to exit and enter their home.

“A group of masked anti-Israel protesters assembled outside my home early Sunday morning and remained through the evening, forcing police to escort my family in and out of our house for safety,” the lawmaker declared in a post that included a photo of the group. “The protesters refuse to leave, setting up tents, cots, and sleeping bags in their encampment in the road, and are spending the night harassing my family outside our home. It’s not clear if or when they will leave,” he added in another tweet…Read more

At War with Terror

‘WE’VE BEEN FAILED’: American father of Hamas hostage Itay Chen pushes US, Israel on ‘Plan B’ as negotiations falter…Read more

LASTING TRAUMA: One-year anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks arrives with lasting trauma for Israelis, American Jews…Read more

‘BRING THEM HOME’: Vance gives full-throated support for Israel, has choice words for Biden-Harris at Oct 7 memorial rally…Read more

White House

TEXAS LAW UPHELD: Supreme Court denies Biden administration appeal over federal emergency abortion requirement in Texas…Read more

FIRST ON FOX: Kamala Harris courts disillusioned Arab Americans over Jewish groups, records show…Read more

Capitol Hill

1 YEAR LATER: Senate Republicans mark Oct 7 attack 1 year out as Israel-Hamas war continues…Read more

Tales from the Trail

GEORGIA ON HIS MIND: Georgia GOP chair shares 2-pronged election strategy as Trump works to win back Peach State…Read more

NJ SENATE RACE: GOP New Jersey Senate candidate Curtis Bashaw nearly passes out during debate…Read more

THE EARLY VOTING BEGINS: Early voting begins in California, Texas, 5 other states…Read more

TRUMP GAINING GROUND: New poll shows who Hispanics are backing in southwest swing states…Read more

‘RADICAL AS THEY COME’: Battleground Senate candidate unloads on ‘radical’ Dem opponent for disparaging Trump voters…Read more

Across America

CHARGED UP: Michigan Dem launches anti-EV ad in bid for Senate race after voting against a bipartisan pushback on mandates…Read more

‘DOUBLE WHAMMY’: Lake rips Biden-Harris ‘double whammy’ policies affecting Arizonans : ‘Driven us over the cliff’…Read more

International Happenings

‘HAVEN’T DONE THAT MUCH’: ‘We haven’t done that much’: Former Estonia head says US fears of escalation with Putin are unwarranted…Read more

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.