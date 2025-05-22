Fox News Politics Newsletter: Xi Sees Red Over Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Trump confronts South Africa’s president with video on treatment of White farmers

-Florida Sen Moody rolls out measure to expedite removal of criminal illegal immigrants

-Justice Department begins dismissing Biden-era police lawsuits against Minneapolis and Louisville

China’s Xi Sounds Alarm Over Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’

China is concerned by President Donald Trump’s proposal for a new U.S. missile defense system, called the Golden Dome, which is designed to protect against adversarial attacks on America.

Golden Dome has a “strong offensive nature and violates the principle of peaceful use in the Outer Space Treaty,” Chinese Foreign Minister Mao Ning said Wednesday.

“The project will heighten the risk of turning space into a war zone and creating a space arms race, and shake the international security and arms control system,” Mao said. “We urge the U.S. to give up developing and deploying global anti-missile system.”… READ MORE

White House

DIPLOMATIC RECKONING: Trump to meet leader of ‘out of control’ South Africa at White House

‘PROMISE KEPT’: Rising star takes victory lap after Trump DOJ rolls back massive Biden anti-police push: ‘Undo the damage’

‘CAPACITY FOR DENIAL’: Biden family misled public on Beau’s cancer diagnosis, new book says

‘LOT OF QUESTIONS’: Harris, Becerra covered up Biden mental decline, California Democratic candidate for governor says

World Stage

CRITICAL AID: At least 82 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza as critical aid fails to reach Palestinians

WALKING THE FRONT LINES: Putin visits Kursk region for first time since booting Ukrainian forces from territory

‘STRETCHING’ THE SYSTEM?: Israel encircles 2 of northern Gaza’s last functioning hospitals, groups say

Capitol Hill

PRICE TO PAY:Dems warn House Republicans will pay price at ballot box for passing Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’

LEFT FLANK ASSIST: Trump and Cruz’ No Tax on Tips plan passes Senate with unexpected help from Dem

ART OF THE DEAL?: House Freedom Caucus heading to White House after delay play on Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

‘STOPS THE MUTILATION’: Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes bill to punish those who perform gender transition measures on minors

‘IMMENSE SADNESS’: Virginia Democratic Rep Gerry Connolly dead at 75

‘CHARGES ARE ABSURD’: Dem Rep. McIver expected to make first court appearance after Newark incident

INCHING CLOSER: Speaker Johnson reaches tentative deal with blue state Republicans to boost cap on SALT deduction

‘EMBRACE A GOOD IDEA’: Senate unanimously approves $25,000 tax break for tipped workers

CRUNCH TIME: White House urges immediate vote on GOP’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Across America

MEDICAL MISTRUST: US officials delayed warning public about heart inflammation risk from COVID shot: report

‘HEINOUS’: DHS exposes crimes by migrants deported to South Sudan as judge threatens to order their return

SAIL TO SNAG: No distress calls made from Mexican Navy tall ship that crashed into Brooklyn Bridge, Mexican Navy chief says

BIDEN BACKLOG: Biden Ed Dept put priority on pronouns, left backlog of nearly 200 antisemitism complaints: official

CHANGE OF PLANS: Federal judge slaps hold on new Oklahoma immigration law

DOJ CRACKDOWN: DOJ investigating Andrew Cuomo for allegedly lying about COVID decisions, source confirms

CUSTODY BATTLE: Federal judge rules US must keep track of migrants deported to South Sudan during legal fight