Fox News Politics Newsletter: Winds of Change

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

–Mental health disorders attributed to more service member hospital stays than any other ailment

-National Sheriffs’ Association slams state of policing under Biden, throws full support behind Patel for FBI

-ICE nabs illegal immigrant charged with sex crimes in blue city, after release from jail

‘Winds of change’ in DC

Congressional Republicans were buoyant on Monday after lawmakers gathered to certify President-elect Donald Trump’s White House victory.

“It went great. It went smooth. This is a textbook transition of power. This is how democracy is supposed to operate,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., shared praise for both Republican and Democratic leaders who led the largely ceremonial event…Read more

White House

‘WHAT’S HE DOING?”: Trump plans to ‘immediately’ reverse Biden’s ‘ridiculous’ ban on new oil and gas drilling along U.S. coast…Read more

LAND GRAB: Biden to dedicate two new national monuments on 850K acres of tribal land in California…Read more

MEMORY LANE: In one of his last speeches in office, President Biden attempts to rehabilitate the image of the late segregationist Strom Thurmond…Read more

World Stage

DEFENSE DEALS: Russia to share advanced satellite technology with North Korea, Blinken warns…Read more

‘THE WINNING CONTINUES’: Justin Trudeau’s resignation met with gleeful reaction from conservatives online…Read more

Trump Transition

A HEALTHY AMERICA: Diet and nutrition experts weigh in on how RFK Jr’s nomination could impact how we eat…Read more

PERSONAL TRIP: Donald Trump Jr. takes a personal trip to Greenland after president-elect floats purchasing country…Read more

SACRED OBLIGATION: Harris to oversee certification of her defeat to Trump in presidential election…Read more

’51ST STATE’: Trump reacts to Trudeau resignation: ‘Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State’…Read more

DIFFERENCES OF OPINION: RFK Jr. ‘wrong’ about vaccinations, GOP senator says…Read more

NO ‘DRAMA’: Trump chief of staff pledges no ‘drama’ or second-guessing in White House…Read more

Capitol Hill

NEW KID IN TOWN: New senator Bernie Moreno wants a border bill on Trump’s desk on day 1, putting Dems on record…Read more

‘NO TIME TO PLAY AROUND’: Senate must quickly confirm Noem as DHS chief in wake of terror attack, says Louisiana gov…Read more

BORDERLINE: Tidal wave of border security bills hit House as Republicans move fast on DC takeover…Read more

Across America

‘WITCH HUNT’: Trump files motion to stay ‘unlawful sentencing’ in New York case…Read more