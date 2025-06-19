Fox News Politics Newsletter: White House Updates Timeline on Iran Decision
- Netanyahu declares Israel ‘will exact the full price’ after Iranian strike hits hospital in Israel
- 1,500 Jewish Americans evacuated from Israel as DeSantis sponsors rescue flights to Tampa
- GOP rep says pro-Palestinian supporter ran him off the road
Trump Iran Decision to Come ‘Within the Next Two Weeks’: White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that President Donald Trump will make a decision on the U.S. becoming involved in Israel’s conflict with Iran within the next two weeks.
“I have a message directly from the president, and I quote, ‘based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,'” Leavitt said at a White House briefing quoting Trump.
“That’s a quote directly from the president for all of you today…” READ MORE.
White House
QUIET RIFFS GROW: Trump downplays signs of MAGA unrest over possible military strike on Iran
KILLER STAYS PUT: Trump admin fights to deport convicted murderer shielded by Biden-era torture protection
Israel-Iran Conflict
TRIAL BY FIRE: Flaring Iran nuclear crisis provides first major test for pivotal Trump trio
REFUGE BY AIR: 1,500 Jewish Americans evacuated from Israel as DeSantis sponsors rescue flights to Tampa
HOMELAND THREAT: America could be hit with ‘high-impact’ cyberattack targeting energy grid, fmr WH tech chief says
TURNING POINT: Israel’s ‘resounding’ military campaign against Iran could be historic turning point, experts say
SUPREME THREAT: Everything you need to know about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran
TYRANTS ON NOTICE: Netanyahu declares Israel ‘will exact the full price’ after Iranian strike hits hospital in Israel
REGION ON ALERT: Arab allies recognize Iran’s danger, lawmakers say, as region views regime change cautiously
World Stage
END OF MANDATE?: Decision day approaches for Trump admin on controversial UN force that failed to disarm Hezbollah
Capitol Hill
CITIZENS LAST: Discounted college tuition for illegal immigrants policy leads DOJ to sue Kentucky
HOME FRONT DANGER: After Minnesota killings, Capitol Hill representatives face stark reality about family safety
BUDGET BATTLE: Top Trump ally predicts Senate will blow past ‘big, beautiful bill’ deadline
POWER PLAY SHOWDOWN: ‘Instincts for restraint’: Senate divided on who gets to declare war
Across America
BALLOT BETRAYAL: Two men convicted in Pennsylvania mayoral race election fraud case hit with harsher sentences than expected
‘DANGEROUS AND DEADLY’: ‘Globalize the intifada’ phrase stirs tensions on NYC campaign trail as Middle East conflict rages
LAW AND ORDER: Portland anti-ICE riot crushed by federal agents
TARGETED TERROR: Boulder terror suspect used Israeli flags to hunt victims, FBI testimony reveals
‘HIGHLY SOPHISTICATED’: Border Patrol agents shut down massive drug smuggling tunnel between Tijuana and San Diego
