Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump’s Clear Message to Tehran
- Returned Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia arraigned on federal human trafficking charges in Tennessee
- Global calls to avoid escalation pour in after Israeli strikes on Iran
- Heading to Trump’s military parade? Here’s everything you need to know
Trump to Tehran on a Nuclear Deal: ‘Just Do It’
President Donald Trump promised that Israel’s next round of attacks on Iran would be “even more brutal” in a Truth Social post pressuring Iran to cut a deal on its nuclear activity.
“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump said.
“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”…READ MORE.
White House
‘WILDLY INAPPROPRIATE’: Padilla cuffed, McIver indicted: Can Congress come back from the brink?
CASHING IN: Democrats cash in after Padilla forcibly removed from Trump admin press conference
STORY OVER: Appeals court deals Trump blow in challenge to E. Jean Carroll verdict
NO ‘SPECIFIC POWERS’: Second federal judge sides against Trump’s election executive order
PARTY IN CHAOS: Democrats forge strange bedfellows as party flounders in Trump’s second term
Iran Airstrikes
ATOMIC DEFIANCE: Iran claims right to nuclear prowess following Israel strikes, but remains silent on negotiations with US
ON THE BRINK: How close was Iran to a nuclear weapon before Israel’s strike on Tehran?
WALZ OF CHINA: Tim Walz floats China as ‘neutral actor’ with ‘moral authority’ to negotiate Middle East peace
SHIELDS UP: NYPD ramps up security at Jewish sites across NYC after Israeli strikes on Iran
ALL IN: Fetterman calls for US to supply anything Israel needs for Iran attack: ‘Military, intelligence, weaponry’
SHADOW WARFARE: Inside Israel’s secret war in Iran: Mossad commandos, hidden drones, and the strike that stunned Tehran
‘DEEPLY CONCERNING’: IAEA chief calls Israeli president, reportedly says nuclear facility was severely damaged
RISING AGAINST TEHRAN: Israel releases video of strike on Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at Jewish state
IRAN’S REVENGE PLOT: Could the US be targeted as Iran retaliates against Israel?
TAKING HEAT: ‘War criminal Netanyahu’: Squad members erupt over Israel’s ‘reckless’ strike on Iran
Anti-ICE Riots
BLAME GAME: SCOOP: Comer probing Newsom, Bass response to Los Angeles riots
CALI CHAOS: California candidate for governor blasts Newsom while walking through LA riot aftermath
HIRED GUNS: Anti-ICE riot funding investigated as ‘numerous high budget requests’ for paid agitators reported
CHAOS IN THE STREETS: Protesters hauled away as anti-ICE protests continue in Los Angeles despite mayor’s curfew order
Capitol Hill
FUNDS UNDER FIRE: Marjorie Taylor Greene launches probe into Planned Parenthood’s use of taxpayer funds
SENATE SHAKEN: Senate shaken: Bipartisan worry erupts after incident involving California Democrat
‘NOT A FAN’: Ron Johnson is ‘trying to force reality’ on DC, and believes COVID-19 jabs should have ‘black box warnings’
Across America
MANHUNT UNDERWAY: 4 migrants escape from Newark ICE detention facility, DHS official confirms
MASSIVE SWING: Immigrants abandon Dems to support GOP immigration policies in dramatic polling shift
