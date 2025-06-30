Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump slams LA with lawsuit over ICE operations

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump administration sues Los Angeles over sanctuary policies that ‘impede’ ICE operations

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration is suing the city of Los Angeles, alleging that the policies interfere with federal immigration authorities from doing their jobs.

“Sanctuary policies were the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans recently witnessed in Los Angeles,” Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News in an exclusive statement.

“Jurisdictions like Los Angeles that flout federal law by prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens are undermining law enforcement at every level – it ends under President Trump,” Bondi added… READ MORE.

White House

UNPOPULAR: Americans weigh in on Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill: polls

‘CHERISH OUR FARMERS’: Trump urges ‘temporary pass’ from immigration crackdown for key industries: ‘I cherish our farmers’

FAMILY IN THE FRAY: Trump may look to his daughter-in-law to defend Senate seat in key battleground

World Stage

‘CIRCLE OF PEACE’: Trump pressures Israel to end Gaza conflict as he eyes Abraham Accords expansion

MIDDLE EAST SHAKEUP: Trump to sign order lifting sanctions on Syria

Capitol Hill

FREE SPEECH FIGHT: Supreme Court to hear Republican challenge that could shake up US elections

Across America

RETAIL RISK RISING: Mamdani’s public grocery stores may have devastating effects on city’s food supply