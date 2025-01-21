Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Confidential

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

– ‘Class act’ Barron Trump sets social media ablaze for shaking hands with Biden at dad’s inauguration

– Trump ‘articulated a playbook,’ experts say of his policy-oriented inaugural address

– Top 5 Inauguration Day moments

Security Clearances Revoked

President Donald Trump pulled the security clearances of more than 50 national security officials who said Hunter Biden’s laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

A total of 51 former national security officials released a public letter in 2020 claiming that even though the laptop did not have “any evidence of Russian involvement,” it looked like a “Russian information operation.”

The letter came after the New York Post reported they had emails showing Hunter Biden coordinated for Joe Biden to meet with a top executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma months before pressuring Ukrainian officials to oust a prosecutor investigating the company…Read more

White House

FAILED TO DELIVER: Trump did not keep ‘Day 1’ promise to grant clemency to Ross Ulbricht, founder of Silk Road…Read more

READY, SET, GO: President Trump signed a record number of EOs on his first day in the Oval Office…Read more

‘UNACCEPTABLE RISK’: Federal judge blocks release of second volume of special counsel report to certain lawmakers…Read more

‘COMMON SENSE’: Trump DHS repeals key Mayorkas memo limiting ICE agents, orders parole review…Read more

JUST FOR THE TASTE OF IT: Trump brings back famous soda button to Oval Office desk…Read more

NEW HIRES: Trump nominees Collins, Stefanik to face Senate grilling while Bessent gets committee vote…Read more

TRUMP PROSECUTIONS: 4 Trump rivals that Biden didn’t pardon…Read more

‘READY TO FACE THEM’: Trump admin hits back as ACLU launches lawsuit on birthright citizenship: ‘Ready to face them’…Read more

‘HEARD AROUND THE WORLD’: Stefanik looks back to fiery exchanges with college leaders in Senate confirmation hearing: ‘watershed moment’…Read more

STEPPING IN: Trump’s House GOP allies push birthright citizenship bill after progressive fury at presidential order…Read more

‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORDER’: Blue-state governorbashes Trump birthright citizenship move…Read more

DEFENDING ‘BINARY REALITY OF SEX’: ‘Unlawful DEI-motivated’ workplace discrimination to be rooted out by Trump’s new acting EEOC chair…Read more

UTTER NEIN-SENSE: Stefanik excoriates Dem for Elon Musk ‘Nazi salute’ accusation…Read more

World Stage

TAKING IT BACK’: Russia sounds off on Trump’s threat to retake the Panama Canal…Read more

‘WEIGHS ON ME EVERY DAY’: Israeli military chief steps down, citing responsibility for October 7 Hamas massacre…Read more

LAST ACT OF CRUELTY: What was in the brown bags handed to Israeli hostages released by Hamas?…Read more

AMERICA FIRST: World leaders react as Trump re-enters the White House…Read more

Capitol Hill

DC CRACKDOWN: Bipartisan lawmakers join forces to break up ‘out-of-touch’ DC power structure…Read more

‘WEAPON OF ABUSE’: Chip Roy leads House Republicans in effort to repeal law used by Biden administration to prosecute pro-lifers…Read more

Across America

TERMINATED: Coast Guard commandant terminated over border lapses, recruitment, DEI focus…Read more

CAUGHT: Massachusetts must pay feds $2.1B after mistakenly using pandemic funds to cover unemployment benefits…Read more

‘SKIRTING’ SCOTUS: Medical schools evading high court precedent on race-based admissions…Read more

‘LOUD AND CLEAR’: Border state’s legislature moves to back Trump’s ICE on deportations….Read more

BACK HOME: 2 Americans released in exchange for Taliban prisoner…Read more

COLD MURDER: Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont identified…Read more

TIDE CHANGE: DeSantis cites ‘Gulf of America’ in winter storm order after Trump rebranding…Read more

NUMBERS GAME: 4 states sue to block illegal migrants from census count used to assign congressional seats, electoral votes…Read more

