Fox News Politics Newsletter: ‘Totally lost it’

-Trump’s border wall expansion moves forward in several critical areas: ‘Crisis is not yet over’

-Trump admin asks Supreme Court to life injunction blocking dismantling of Education Dept

–Elon Musk may speak to Trump aides in push to calm feud

Has Elon ‘totally lost it?’

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Friday that he isn’t interested in talking to SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, adding that “Elon’s totally lost it.”

Trump also said to Fox News’ Bret Baier that he isn’t worried about Musk’s suggestion to form a new political party, citing favorable polls and strong support from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The comments come as Musk and Trump have been arguing over social media in recent days…Read more

White House

FEUD AFTER VICTORY: Who deserves the most credit for president’s resounding 2024 White House win

TAX BATTLE ROYALE: Trump’s tariff strategy could pay for his tax bill, but only if they stick, experts warn

‘VENDETTA’: Judge temporarily blocks Trump admin’s entry ban for international Harvard students

NOT HAPPY: Biden book author reveals how White House staff truly felt about Karine Jean-Pierre as press secretary

BORDER BLITZ: Trump administration drops hammer on ‘narco sub’ cocaine ring as cartels threaten US borders

World Stage

‘BEGAN TO FEEL ILL’: South Sudan deportations have placed migrants, and ICE officials, in danger: new court filing

Capitol Hill

DEFENDING THE CUTS: House Budget chairman explains why there’s no ‘pork’ in Trump tax bill after Elon Musk attacks

POLITICS IN ORBIT: Claim Trump nixed top Musk ally from NASA post over Dem donations belied by ex-Dems on team

UNITY ON IMMIGRATION: Handful of House Democrats join Republicans in sanctuary city crackdown

‘IT’S ABSURD’: Dems who want ICE agents unmasked ‘mandated mask wearing for years’ during COVID

‘WORLD STANDARD’: Risch urges ‘top to bottom’ USAID spending review after waste, fraud exposed

Across America

MICHIGAN GOES GUARD: After ‘agro-terror’ fungus caught in Detroit, MI House says it has best national plan to blunt CCP influence