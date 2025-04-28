Fox News Politics Newsletter: The ICE Man Cometh

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-House Speaker Mike Johnson praises Trump’s first 100 days: More than most leaders ‘accomplish in their entire lifetimes’

-Where President Donald Trump stands with Americans 100 days into his second presidency

-Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vows crackdown on military obesity after shocking Reserve, Guard report

Reversing Biden’s Purposely ‘Unsecured Border’

The White House kicked off its celebration of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office by highlighting its efforts to combat illegal immigration on Monday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Tom Homan joined White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at an early morning briefing on Monday. The pair touted massive decreases in border crossings as well as new executive orders aimed at deportations and further border enforcement.

“We are in the process of carrying out the largest deportation campaign in American history,” Leavitt said. “After four years of being vilified by the Biden-Harris administration, our heroic ICE officers can finally do their jobs.”… Read more

White House

‘VERY DISAPPOINTED’: Trump disappointed Russia launched rockets at Ukraine, blames Obama, Biden for Crimea giveaway

‘TREMENDOUS TAX CUT’: Trump says income tax cuts, and perhaps elimination, coming due to tariffs

‘TROUBLEMAKERS’: Trump says ‘disruptors’ at GOP town hall events should be ‘immediately ejected’

MADE TO ‘ORDER’: Trump’s Executive Order surge: The unprecedented use of presidential authority: experts weigh in

‘YOU CANNOT HIDE’: Trump’s border czar has word of warning for illegal immigrants

PEACE PRESSURE: White House reveals possible penalties on Putin amid peace push: ‘Whatever it takes’

World Stage

SEEING RED: China’s billion-dollar footprint near Florida coast poses US national security risk, expert warns

CANADA VOTES: Trump threats boosted Canada’s Carney, hurt Conservatives as country votes for new leader

CANNOT BE BOUGHT: Greenland prime minister says island cannot be bought, US has ‘not been respectful’

THE WORLD AWAITS: Conclave to pick next pope to begin May 7, Vatican says

THANKING TROOPS: Putin thanks North Korea for sending troops to fight Ukraine: ‘Will never forget the heroism’

END ‘CAMPAIGN OF VIOLENCE’: Treasury targets Houthi-linked vessels to ‘disrupt’ efforts to fund ‘dangerous and destabilizing attacks’

VICTORY DAY TRUCE: Russia declares 3-day ceasefire in Ukraine for WWII Victory Day

Capitol Hill

CLEARING THE FIELD?: Illinois candidate for Durbin Senate seat consolidates support with Duckworth endorsement

RESTORING TRUST: Hawley reignites ‘PELOSI Act’ push to ban lawmakers from trading stocks

BIDEN EFFECT: Democrat challenging 12-term rep slams ‘retirement community’ Congress amid youth revolt

BACK IN SESSION: Senate puts Trump team in place, sets up agenda fight after 100-day sprint

BACK IN SESSION: Dems stage 12-hour ‘moral moment’ at US Capitol, rejecting Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

‘NO RANCOR, FULL HEART’: Virginia Democratic congressman to retire after cancer returns

Across America

‘AMERICA’S FINEST’: Inside the elite police unit that’s quietly thwarting terror attacks

SCOOP: Energy Dept saves taxpayers over $600M in Trump’s first 100 days, $3B if counting unfinalized contracts

‘NOT READY’: REAL ID rollout could trigger national headache, state lawmaker warns

‘PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY’: Ethics complaint against Letitia James calls for NY state courts to investigate Trump admin fraud claims