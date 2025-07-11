Fox News Politics Newsletter: ‘That Ends Now,’ Vows Trump WH on Benefits for Illegals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Trump to meet with energy and tech titans in Pennsylvania amid AI dominance push

-‘Nothing to stand on’: Ex-White House physician slams Biden doctor for silence during House GOP grilling

-Florida officials reveal criminal backgrounds of migrants held at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

White House Signals End to Taxpayer Benefits for Illegals: ‘That ends now’:

The White House is ramping up efforts to remove illegal immigrants from an array of taxpayer-funded benefits, framing the move as part of a broader campaign to reduce government waste .

The Trump administration shared additional details on the new restrictions that would bar illegal immigrants from accessing more than 15 federal assistance programs, which collectively account for $40 billion in public spending.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital that illegal immigrants will no longer be able “to steal public benefits at the expense of hardworking American taxpayers.”… READ MORE .

White House

DIPLOMATIC DOWNSIZING: State Department to ax 1,800 employees

THE PRESIDENT’S VOW: Trump calls Butler widow, Secret Service agrees to meeting after call for accountability

RALLY REVOLUTION: Journalist Salena Zito explains what the mainstream media gets wrong about Trump rallies

‘TERRIBLE SITUATION’: President Trump, first lady head to visit Kerrville, Texas, following fatal floods

‘REFUSES TO TOLERATE’: DOJ investigating Minnesota hiring practices in latest clash with Wal

‘ABSURD’: DHS fires back after Mahmoud Khalil targets Trump admin for $20M over detention

World Stage

ARMING ALLIES: Trump reveals NATO sale to boost arms to Ukraine as Putin launches overnight maternity hospital strike

Capitol Hill

‘SACRED COVENANT’: How the Paxton divorce rocks the bruising Republican Senate primary in Texas

COMMON SENSE: Democrat John Fetterman declares support for ICE, condemning any calls for abolition as ‘outrageous’

WHAT DID SHE KNOW: Biden cover-up probe heats up as another ex-White House aide sits down with GOP

GEORGIA SHOWDOWN: SCOOP: Rep. Mike Collins teases Georgia Senate bid

Across America

‘TROUBLING’: Court order shields reporters after ‘troubling’ incidents at California protests

CAPITAL DECEPTION: Missouri launches probe into proxy firms for prioritizing DEI, ESG over returns

MET WITH RESISTANCE: California clinic staffers seek to shield ICE agents from detaining Honduran landscaper

RED FLAGS: Republicans use Mamdani as socialist cudgel to bash Democrats