FOX Politics 

Fox News Politics Newsletter: South Carolina Firing Squad

Kevin

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

-State Department will absorb remaining USAID programming as independent agency is dismantled

-Trump administration asks Supreme Court to review El Salvador deportation flight case

-Vance’s ‘America First’ approach goes global, takes hardline message to Greenland

South Carolina Firing Squad

A second South Carolina death row inmate has chosen execution by firing squad. 

Mikal Mahdi, 41, will be put to death on April 11 after pleading guilty to murder for killing a police officer in 2004.  

“Faced with barbaric and inhumane choices, Mikal Mahdi has chosen the lesser of three evils,” one of his lawyers, David Weiss, said in a statement. “Mikal chose the firing squad instead of being burned and mutilated in the electric chair, or suffering a lingering death on the lethal injection gurney.”…Read more

Mikal Mahdi

White House

‘WE AGREE ON MANY THINGS’: Trump holds ‘extremely productive call’ with Canadian prime minister

‘DUMB AND DANGEROUS’: Hillary Clinton blasts Trump administration ‘stupidity’ in blistering NY Times essay

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton

World Stage

ICE COLD DIPLOMACY: US accuses Denmark of treating Greenlanders as ‘second-class citizens’ during Vance visit to Arctic base

VLAD AIN’T MAD: Putin says Trump plans for Greenland ‘has nothing to do’ with Russia

Capitol Hill

TO THE FRONT: House Judiciary calls on Biden DOJ prosecutor to testify in Dr. Eithan Haim case

CORRALLING THE COURTS: Josh Hawley believes his bill can stop ‘resistance’ judges from ‘provoking a crisis’

Senator Josh Hawley

Across America 

IT’S A ‘SNAP’: RFK Jr. backs WV push for SNAP waivers, work mandates under ‘MAHA’

‘ACTIVIST JUDGE’: Two trans inmates ordered back to women’s prisons in Reagan-appointed judge’s injunction

TRANS DAY OF VISIBILITY:Trans activists set ‘survival skills’ focus amid Trump’s executive orders for Trans Day of Visibility weekend

‘ONLY PRIORITY’: HUD chief puts illegal aliens living in govt-funded housing on notice: Americans are ‘our only priority’

Eric Scott Turner, US secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

‘UNPRECEDENTED’: IRS sharing info with ICE would put illegal immigrants between ‘rock and a hard place’: expert

‘YOU BREAK HIS NECK’: Dem candidate caught on camera applauding notorious antisemite’s violent rhetoric: ‘You break his neck’

CAMPAIGN KICKOFF: Trump ally Donalds kicking off campaign in race to succeed Florida Gov. DeSantis

PARTY ON FIRE: Democratic Party insiders dismayed after DNC meeting goes off the rails in ‘Titanic’- style anti-Trump forum

GOLDEN TICKET: Newsom-backed San Francisco speed camera program fines certain drivers more than others

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

  