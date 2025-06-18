Fox News Politics Newsletter: SCOTUS Upholds Ban on Trans Treatments for Minors
- Iran warns US joining conflict would mean ‘all-out war,’ refuses demands to give up disputed nuclear program
- Senate hearing on who was ‘really running’ Biden White House kicks off Wednesday
- Suspected Tren de Aragua gang members terrorize apartment complex in shocking doorbell video
State Ban on Transgender Treatments for Minors Upheld by Supreme Court
The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Tennessee law banning specific transgender medical treatments for adolescents in the state is not discriminatory, ruling 6-3 to uphold the law.
At issue in the case, United States v. Skrmetti, was whether Tennessee’s Senate Bill 1, which “prohibits all medical treatments intended to allow ‘a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex’ or to treat ‘purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor’s sex and asserted identity,'” violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.
That law prohibits states from allowingmedical providers to deliver puberty blockers and hormones to facilitate a minor’s transition to another sex… READ MORE.
White House
CLEAR RED LINE: White House maintains Trump consistent in firm stance on Iran nukes — and shows off receipts
SURVEY SAYS: Where Trump stands in the eyes of Americans five months into his second presidency
World Stage
GLOBAL GAGGLE: G7 with early Trump departure does not yield agreements on matters like world conflicts
ANTISEMITISM SPREADS: UN commission accuses Israel of ‘extermination’ in controversial report
Israel-Iran Conflict
KEEPING FAITH: ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ star living in Israel has hope amid conflicts with Hamas, Iran
DEADLY REACH: In Iran’s ‘forever war’ against the US, regime has targeted, killed Americans worldwide
CONFLICT INTENSIFIES: Iran warns US joining conflict would mean ‘all-out war,’ refuses demands to give up disputed nuclear program
‘VERY BIG’: Trump weighs striking Iranian nuclear facilities: ‘I may do it, I may not do it’
DRONE FORCE RISING: ‘Eyes in the sky’: Army drone expert explains US strategy on innovation as global conflict looms
Capitol Hill
TROUBLING PATTERN: FBI Director Patel says man who threatened Trump used same message as Comey’s ‘destructive’ Instagram post
ENEMY AT THE GATES: Senators Ricketts, Fetterman unite against China’s quiet invasion of US farmland
PRESIDENCY IN NAME: Senate hearing on who was ‘really running’ Biden White House kicks off Wednesday
Immigration
TAXPAYER TAB: Migrant influx helping drive $1B shelter bill in Massachusetts, report shows
MAINTAINING ORDER: Trump admin deploys 2,000 more troops to blue city for anti-ICE riots
ONE ON THE RUN: Third illegal immigrant captured after ICE facility breakout
MASSIVE BUST: Louisiana racetrack ICE raid nets more than 80 illegal migrants during worksite enforcement operation
EVIL KNOCKING: Suspected Tren de Aragua gang members terrorize apartment complex in shocking doorbell video
Across America
SAFETY AND SECURITY: Potential Youngkin successor focused on message to keep Virginia ‘red’
COMEBACK OR COLLAPSE: Cuomo’s lead shrinks with under one week until New York City mayoral primary: poll
POLITICAL TOUCHDOWN: State senator, Indian immigrant, pulls upset in Virginia Democratic lieutenant governor’s race
PRIVACY BETRAYED: Republicans demand answers on California program accused of leaking patient health data to Big Tech
‘BETRAYED OUR STATE’: GOP Louisiana state senator says he’s running for US Senate because incumbent Republican ‘sucks’
