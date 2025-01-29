Fox News Politics Newsletter: RFK Jr slams Dem senator’s ‘dishonest’ narrative
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.
Here’s what’s happening…
-White House still committed to freezing ‘woke’ funds despite rescinding OMB memo
-Conservatives hammer Dem senator’s ‘droning monologue’ during RFK Jr hearing
–Justice Department moves to drop prosecution of Mar-a-Lago staff in Trump classified docs case
‘Corrected it many times’
HHS Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden were involved in a tense exchange on Capitol Hill where Kennedy accused the senator of intentionally misrepresenting his past comments.
Wyden, the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee which held a confirmation hearing for Kennedy on Wednesday, pressed the nominee on comments made on podcasts in recent years.
“During a podcast interview in July of 2023, you said, ‘no vaccine is safe and effective.’ In your testimony today, in order to prove you’re not anti-vax, you note that all your kids are vaccinated, but in a podcast in 2020, you said, and I quote, ‘you would do anything pay anything to go back in time and not vaccinate your kids,'” Wyden said to Kennedy…Read more
White House
FIGHTING BACK: Trump’s new legal team begins appeals process for Manhattan conviction…Read more
‘EXTRAORDINARY CELEBRATION’: Trump to create task force to plan ‘extraordinary celebration’ for 250th anniversary of America’s independence…Read more
‘MY BOSS LOVES’ THEM: RFK Jr. vows he won’t take cheeseburgers away, just highlight health issues…Read more
Capitol Hill
‘CORRECTED IT MANY TIMES’: RFK Jr rips Dem senator for pushing ‘dishonest’ narrative on past vaccine comments: ‘Corrected it many times’…Read more
BONDI AT BAT: Trump AG pick Pam Bondi clears Judiciary Committee, will get confirmation vote in Senate…Read more
DEEPSEEK DANGER: GOP Sen Josh Hawley seeks to cut off all US-China collaboration on AI development…Read more
‘RAW DEAL’: Thomas Massie and Mike Lee advocate for US to dump NATO…Read more
Across America
HAMAS, SMELL YOU LATER: President Donald Trump to deport Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, defund CRT with new executive orders…Read more
‘TREATED UNFAIRLY’: Howard Lutnick, Trump Commerce secretary pick, says it’s ‘nonsense’ that tariffs cause inflation…Read more
SCORCHED EARTH: RFK Jr.’s former running mate threatens political war against confirmation opponents…Read more
‘COMMUNITY IS SAFER’: Noem says ‘worst of the worst’ arrested in NYC raid targeting criminal illegal immigrants…Read more
SMELT TEST: Trump order overrides California’s fish-protecting rules to maximize water supply…Read more
CAUGHT ON CAM: Los Angeles wildfires: Lawsuit alleges video shows what started Eaton Fire…Read more
Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.