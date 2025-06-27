Fox News Politics Newsletter: Red State Notches SCOTUS Win Over Planned Parenthood

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here’s what’s happening…

-Legalized same-sex marriage turns 10 after landmark Supreme Court decision reshaped American law and culture

-Former Biden aide Anthony Bernal subpoenaed by House committee after refusing to appear for deposition

-ICE arrests more Iranian nationals across amid sleeper cell concerns

Supreme Court Rules for South Carolina in Medicaid Funding Fight

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that South Carolina has the power to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood clinics, in a technical interpretation over healthcare choices that has emerged as a larger political fight over abortion access.

The case, Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, centers on whether low-income Medicaid patients can sue under what is known as Section 1983 – part of the Civil Rights Act of 1871 – in order to choose their own qualified healthcare provider.

It involves South Carolina’s blocking of Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which the organization argued violated federal law. In a 6-3 decision, the Court noted that the typical redress for such a violation would be for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to withhold Medicaid funding from the state, not for an individual to sue the state.

“Section 1983 permits private plaintiffs to sue for violations of federal spending-power statutes only in ‘atypical’ situations … where the provision in question ‘clear[ly]’ and ‘unambiguous[ly]’ confers an individual ‘right,’” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion, ruling that the law in question in the present case “is not such a statute.”… READ MORE.

White House

TAXPAYER BURDEN : FIRST ON FOX: Congressman calls on Noem, Dr. Oz with a plan to ‘swiftly remove’ 1.4 million illegal migrants who receive Medicaid

COURT BATTLE RAGES : Abrego Garcia lawyers ask US judge to order return to Maryland amid ongoing criminal case

‘SWISS ARMY KNIFE’ : What has Vance accomplished in first 5 months as VP? His peers weigh in

FAKE NEWS FRENZY : Trump admin pushes back against ‘false reporting’ by mainstream media outlet on children deportations

JUDICIAL POWER GRAB : Revisiting Justice Scalia’s same-sex marriage dissent: prophetic or inflammatory?

TWISTED PRIORITIES : Hegseth tears into reporters, alleging they ‘cheer against Trump’ and Iran strikes

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW : Fmr. Trump Secy. of State Pompeo says Iran strike sends message: ‘America is back leading in the world’

WOKE WASTE SLASHED : FIRST ON FOX: Noem uncovers and kills multimillion dollar Biden-era DEI, LGBTQ program

WAITING FOR THE CALL : Top Dem demands answers from Social Security, claiming wait times spiked during DOGE cuts

SPIES IN THE SKIES : Drone incursions on US bases come under intense scrutiny as devices upend modern combat

ART OF THE TROLL : White House drops ‘Daddy’s Home’ meme after viral NATO summit moment

World Stage

HEROES SURVIVE FIRE : Caine reveals details on the 44 young soldiers who defended largest US base in Middle East from Iran

TORTURE AND ABUSE : Belarusian dissident thanks Trump admin for his freedom, demands the UN act

REGIONAL OUTREACH : Trump’s crown jewel Abraham Accords may expand to normalize ties between Israel and other nations

AUTHORITARIAN LUXURY : North Korea’s Kim cuts tape at coastal tourist site; foreigners not yet welcome

‘HISTORIC’ TEAM : Mossad chief thanks US for help with Iran, says ‘significantly thwarted’ regime threats

Capitol Hill

NUKE SITE SHOWDOWN : ‘The mission was accomplished’: Senate Republicans push back against leaked report on Iran strikes

POWER PLAY BACKFIRE : FIRST ON FOX: GOP senator calls for parliamentarian’s firing after serving Medicaid blow to Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

UNELECTED POWER : Fury erupts as unelected Senate ‘scorekeeper’ blocks Trump’s agenda

FLIP-FLOP FIASCO : DC House delegate’s office backtracks after 88-year-old’s statement that she’ll run for re-election

VALUES VS. VERDICT : WATCH: Republicans share views on gay marriage decade after Supreme Court decision

THREATS UNLEASHED : Republican congresswoman’s office evacuated after pro-abortion activists send chilling threats

SMACKDOWN : Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ faces setback as Senate rules knock out key Medicaid provisions

Across America

GREAT DIVORCE : Decade after landmark ruling, Republican support for same-sex marriage craters

NEW ROUND BEGINS : JB Pritzker takes aim at Trump in launching Democratic re-election bid for Illinois governor

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH : ‘No dignity’ in socialism: NYC Mayor Adams announces re-election bid after Mamdani wins Dem primary

GREEN BRAINWASHING : Parental rights watchdog exposes left-wing climate group’s strategy to recruit kids for environmental activism

RED RISING : New York Republicans warn of ‘disaster’ if ‘dangerous’ Zohran Mamdani wins mayoral race