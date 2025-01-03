Fox News Politics Newsletter: One and Done

FOX Politics 

–  New York judge sets Trump sentencing for Jan. 10

– Carter appointees reshaped federal benches across the country

Federal courts will not make criminal referrals to DOJ over separate ethics complaints against Justice Thomas

Johnson wins re-election to Speaker of the House in first round

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., was re-elected to lead the House of Representatives on Friday.

The Louisiana Republican won along party lines during the first round of voting, a stark contrast to his predecessor’s drawn-out, 15-round battle in 2023.

It comes despite saber-rattling by some conservatives who threatened to withhold support from Johnson in protest of his handling of government funding and several other issues in the 118th Congress…Read more

inset: Johnson with gavel; main image: House of Representatives chamber with members in it

New Year’s Day Terror

HORROR ON BOURBON: New Orleans truck-ramming attack: Terror suspect seen on eerie surveillance hour before Bourbon Street carnage…Read more

NEW YEAR’S NIGHTMARES: New Orleans terrorist, man in Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion shared more links in attacks just hours apart…Read more

‘TARGET’ FOR TERRORISM: New Orleans barricade oversight in ‘target area for terrorism’ during prime season raises concerns…Read more

PATH OF DESTRUCTION: 7 times ISIS has inspired terror attacks on US soil…Read more

man with ISIS flag in inset; main photo: Bourbon Street crime scene

JABBAR’S ‘WAR’: New Orleans terrorist chose Bourbon Street for maximum carnage: timeline…Read more

NEW YEAR’S ESCAPE: New Orleans revelers narrowly escape path of speeding truck in ‘tactic of choice among terrorists’…Read more

‘GLOBAL THREAT’: Diplomat says New Orleans terror attack injured Israeli reservists on leave from Hamas war…Read more

OLD TEXTS: Las Vegas suspect’s ex-girlfriend shares days-old texts of him bragging about Tesla Cybertruck…Read more

World Stage

GLOBAL THREAT: ISIS increasingly unopposed following US withdrawal from Afghanistan, collapse of Syria…Read more

‘MEDIEVAL CRIMES’: Iran executes over 1,000 prisoners in 2024, highest total in 30 years, report says…Read more

Iranian protest in front of Hezebollah banner

Trump Transition

‘HARDWORKING PATRIOTS’: Trump taps team to work with US Treasury nominee Scott Bessent…Read more

MASSIVE SUPPORT: Significant majority believe Trump will ‘control illegal immigration’…Read more

Trump with Border Patrol officer at border fence

Capitol Hill

‘PUT ASIDE OUR PRIDE’: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to vote for Johnson after seeking to oust him from speakership last year…Read more

‘AMERICA IS BACK’: Trump reacts to Johnson winning speaker vote….Read more

Speaker Johnson, left; President-elect Donald Trump right

Across America 

SHAMPOO, ABORTION & TAXES: Shampoo rules and immigrant care: A look at some ‘draconian’ state laws, tax hikes taking effect in 2025…Read more

FIRST ON FOX: ‘Radical’ FBI practices on DEI ‘endangered’ Americans, Blackburn says in letter demanding answers from Wray…Read more

fbi seal on wall

‘REPLY-ALL’ MOMENT: Washington State Democrats accidentally email their ‘radical’ tax plan to entire Senate…Read more

