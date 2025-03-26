Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hoax Signal

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

–Hunter Biden atty Lowell drops from LA case; replaced by Alex Murdaugh’s lawyer Harpootlian

-Trump administration asks SCOTUS to approve DEI-related education cuts

-How Mike Johnson and Jim Jordan could hit back at judges blocking Trump’s agenda

Hoax Signal

Trump administration officials say the Atlantic “conceded” that its article providing a firsthand account of a Signal group chat involving the nation’s top national security leaders discussing an attack on terrorists in Yemen did not contain “war plans.”

“The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT ‘war plans,'” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X Wednesday morning. “This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin.”

National security advisor Mike Waltz posted to X Wednesday, “No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS. Foreign partners had already been notified that strikes were imminent. BOTTOM LINE: President Trump is protecting America and our interests.”…Read more

White House

FIRST ON FOX: Top agency staffer trying to block crucial Trump directive previously managed DEI team

World Stage

SEARCH UNDERWAY: 4 American soldiers missing from training area in Lithuania found dead, NATO leader says

Capitol Hill

‘MY STATEMENT WAS CLEAR’: Rep Jasmine Crockett refuses to apologize for ‘Gov Hot Wheels’ comment

OFFENSIVE LINE OF QUESTIONING’: CIA director blasts Democrat’s ‘offensive line of questioning’ about Hegseth’s ‘drinking habits’

ELMO COMMUNIST SPY?: Democrats invoke children’s shows in bizarre defense of PBS, NPR: ‘Fire Elon, Save Elmo’

‘WITH REGARD TO THAT ARTICLE’: Ratcliffe says new Signal texts show he ‘did not transmit classified information’

‘APPALLING’: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene scolds NPR CEO over personal views during fiery DOGE subcommittee hearing

‘MASSIVE ERROR’: Veteran Dem senator demands Hegseth resign over Signal chat leak

Across America

‘MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN’: West Virginia passes first-of-its-kind law banning food dyes and preservatives; Gov cites MAHA movement

CUT ‘GREEN TAPE’: Cutting the ‘green tape’: Conservation group offers top 10 ways for Dept of Interior to streamline

‘VETO CORLEONE’: Youngkin kills left-wing dreams with record-setting bill nixing spree

CUT THE CRAP: Republican bills put taxpayer-funded junk food on the chopping block

TUFTS LUCK: ICE detains Tufts University student amid Trump admin’s campus crackdown

DEATH’S DOOR: Florida Republicans open door to firing squads, lethal gas as they push death penalty expansion

UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS: Former NFL player LeShon Johnson charged in FBI’s largest dog fighting bust, 190 animals seized: indictment