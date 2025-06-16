Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hillary Clinton Catches Flak for Dissing Army Birthday Parade

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump heads to Canada for first G7 conference , continues focus on Israel as 22nd week back in office kicks off

USS Nimitz carrier strike group sailing toward Middle East ahead of schedule, US official says

Lawmaker unveils Riley Gaines-backed bill targeting transgender military academy students

Hillary Clinton’s ‘Utter Contempt’ for Troops Under Fire

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s attempt to mock President Donald Trump’s military parade honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army backfired on social media as conservatives and other critics lambasted her for allegedly holding “utter contempt” for the U.S. military, while others slammed her for spending the weekend in the Hamptons attending her former longtime aide’s wedding while criticizing Trump.

“This witch was a few votes away from becoming commander in chief. This is what she thinks of our military. Man, @BuzzPatterson was right. Hillary hates the troops,” conservative X commentator Benny Johnson posted in response to Clinton’s post Sunday.

Clinton posted compare-and-contrast photos of Trump’s military parade that was held on Washington’s Constitution Ave. Saturday evening. Protesters nationwide held “No Kings Day” demonstrations in response to Trump’s parade, and to denounce the Trump administration’s ongoing deportation raids in left-wing cities… READ MORE .

White House

‘THE ONLY WAY’ : Obama seems to swipe at Trump immigration crackdown, saying migrants ‘treated as enemies’

RHETORIC UNDER FIRE : Republicans criticize Dem congressional candidate’s ’86 47′ post as call for ‘political violence’

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN : Harvard urges US judge to block Trump’s effort to ban international students

G7 Summit

JETTING TO CANADA : Trump heads to Canada for first G7 conference, continues focus on Israel as 22nd week back in office kicks off

MIDDLE EAST BACKDROP : G7 summit opens in Canada, with leaders to address trade, wars while hoping to avoid clash with Trump

THAT’S ENOUGH : Carney cuts short questions to Trump ahead of G7 summit

G7 GRIEVANCES : Trump slams Obama, Trudeau for pushing Russia out of G8 summit years ago: ‘Wouldn’t have a war’

Israel-Iran Conflict

‘EXPANDING QUIVER’ : Israel activates ‘Barak Magen’ aerial defenses for system’s first ever interception

BATTLE READY FLEET : USS Nimitz carrier strike group sailing toward Middle East ahead of schedule, US official says

BIBLICAL BOND : Evangelical leaders praise Trump’s continued support for Israel amid war with Iran

AIR CONTROL : Israel says it has aerial superiority over Tehran, Iranian intelligence leader killed

ON THE BRINK : Momentum for regime change in Iran surges amid Israel’s conflict with Tehran

WAR BY DEGREES : Senate returns amid concerns about deeper US involvement in the Iran, Israel conflict

Capitol Hill

FAITH ON TRIAL : Supreme Court will hear pro-life center’s First Amendment fight against New Jersey

‘BE PROACTIVE’ : Minnesota lawmaker shootings prompt security debate in House and Senate

DESIGNED TO DEMONIZE : DHS slams the idea that authorities target people based on skin color: ‘Disgusting and categorically FALSE’

NARROW MARGINS : How Johnson pulled off another impossible win with just 1-vote margin on $9.4B spending cut bill

‘OUT OF STEP’ : Randi Weingarten, Lee Saunders quit DNC in latest blow to Dem Party leadership

BATTLE FOR FAIR PLAY : Lawmaker unveils Riley Gaines-backed bill targeting transgender military academy students

CASH CUT : New GOP bill would cut off housing funds to sanctuary cities defying Trump DHS

Across America

SUPERFUND UNDER FIRE : AG leading suit against NY effort to punish energy firms for climate change warns of major repercussions

FAITH BETRAYED : New ‘Gavin Newsom files’ reveal California governor’s ‘extreme’ agenda: report