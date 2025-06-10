Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hillary ‘Can’t Handle the Ratio’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Non-citizen LA rioters could be deported under new House bill

Trump not on ballot, but president front and center in New Jersey’s primary for governor

Trump warns any potential protestors at his military parade will be ‘met with very big force’

‘Can’t Handle the Ratio’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was brutally mocked by critics over a “delusional” X post describing the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles as “peaceful demonstrations” while pinning blame on President Donald Trump for sowing “chaos” in southern California.

“Comments off lol. She can’t handle the ratio. This is what Hillary Clinton calls ‘peaceful demonstrations,'” popular conservative X account Libs of TikTok posted, referring to how comments on Clinton’s post were restricted to only permit ones from accounts Clinton follows on the social media platform and accompanied by footage of the destruction in LA.

The message was in response to Clinton posting her first and only comment as of Tuesday morning regarding the Los Angeles riots, describing them as “peaceful demonstrations” before Trump mobilized the National Guard over the weekend… READ MORE .



White House

‘DEPRESSION CRISIS’ : Report gives new details on Trump assassination attempt suspect’s ‘descent into madness’

BIG MUSIC : Trump order to stop ‘exploitative ticket scalping’ clears way for $1B Live Nation investment in new music venues

ROADBLOCK : Federal judge rules Trump admin cannot block grants to LGBT groups

ABORT DEPORT : ‘Proof is in the pudding’: Trump DOJ tells court it will seek dismissal of Abrego Garcia case

COURT PUSHBACK : Trump admin may not deport migrant to Congo during immigration proceedings, federal judge rules

Anti-ICE Riots

‘ORCHESTRATED’ : Trump takes action against ‘orchestrated attack’ on law enforcement by deploying Marines to LA: Assemblyman

RIOT CRACKDOWN : Tom Cotton pushes new crackdown on pro-immigration rioters in Los Angeles, citing ICE assaults

TROOPS ON HOME SOIL : Trump mobilizes Marines: Look back at when US presidents have used active duty troops to quell domestic unrest

BORDER BATTLE BOIL : Congress steps in amid ‘out-of-control’ Los Angeles riots as Democrats resist federal help

COMMON SENSE : Fetterman calls out ‘anarchy’ in LA, declaring Dems forfeit ‘moral high ground’ by failing to decry violence

SUPERCUT : WATCH: Democrats, media outlets insist L.A. anti-ICE riots are ‘peaceful’ despite violence, injured officers

FUELING THE FIRE : California sheriff says Newsom ‘encouraged’ LA riots as ICE arrests violent illegal aliens

World Stage

‘DISAPPOINTING’ : Iran becoming ‘much more aggressive’ in nuclear talks, Trump tells Fox News

‘OUTRAGEOUS’ : Five countries hit controversial Israeli politicians with sanctions and travel bans

TERROR TAKEDOWN : Israel’s navy hits Houthis in Yemen in ‘unique’ strike after Trump promises end to US ops

KICKED OUT : Greta Thunberg deported from Israel after Gaza-bound ‘selfie yacht’ was seized

Capitol Hill

BUDGET BATTLE : Republicans challenge ‘irrelevant’ budget office as it critiques Trump’s ‘beautiful bill’

LAW AND ORDER : Hegseth defends National Guard LA deployments, says ICE agents must be protected

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ : ‘Enough is enough’: GOP rep calls for official probe into time it took for LAPD to help assaulted ICE officers

‘DO THE RIGHT THING’ : GOP unveils new weapon to help slash billions in government waste as Republicans rally behind Trump’s plan

‘THERE IS A GAP’ : House Dem grills Hegseth on submarine spending plans: ‘Give us the details’

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK : How the House is technically done with the ‘big, beautiful bill’

Across America

MEMORIAL MISSTEP : NY lawmaker lambastes failed commemoration of Oct 7 attack, as Dem leadership accused of ‘antisemitism’

‘NOT ABOVE THE LAW’ : Milwaukee judge not immune from charges after allegedly helping illegal immigrant evade ICE, prosecutors say

RED LINE : Blue city mayor vows ‘no tolerance’ for anti-ICE violence as LA riots unfold