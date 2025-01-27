Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hegseth at the Helm

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Senate slated to vote on Trump’s Treasury Department nominee, Scott Bessent

-Trump’s most vulnerable nominees RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard get back-to-back hearings

-After raucous first week in office, Donald Trump to keep his foot on the gas

Hegseth Takes Command

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrived for his first day at the Pentagon on Monday with a message regarding the Department of Defense’s (DOD’s) mission.

Greeted by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. and a gaggle of reporters, Hegseth said it was “an honor to serve on behalf of the president and serve on behalf of the country,” adding, “The warfighters are ready to go.”

Hegseth quickly turned to the border crisis, acknowledging how President Donald Trump was “hitting the ground running” with executive orders declaring an emergency at the southern border and designating cartels foreign terrorist organizations. Hegseth said the DOD “snapped to” last week in sending more troops to aid in erecting barriers along the southern border, as well as to “ensure mass deportations,” adding: “That is something the Defense Department absolutely will continue to do.”…Read more

White House

‘NO LOYALTY’: Trump order ending birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants is constitutional, expert says…Read more

RIGHTING WRONGS: Trump to reinstate service members discharged for not getting COVID-19 vaccine…Read more

‘TRADITIONAL CONSERVATISM’: How Mike Pence is taking aim at Trump 2.0…Read more

‘READINESS AND LETHALITY’: New Trump order nixes preferred pronouns and restricts transgender facility use…Read more

BIDEN’S PARDONS: Biden’s controversial pardons shine new light on power, as PA lawmakers take next step to strip Joe’s name…Read more

‘STRUCTURAL CHANGES’: Trump signs executive order aimed at ‘drastically’ improving FEMA efficacy, priorities, competence…Read more

SECOND THOUGHTS: Trump open to considering re-entry into World Health Organization: ‘They’d have to clean it up’…Read more

‘NO FEDERAL FUNDS’: Trump looks to enforce trans inmate crackdown as new acting federal prisons chief tapped…Read more

‘CATASTROPHIC THREAT’: Conservative group’s roadmap shows how Trump can use military to thwart cartels…Read more

World Stage

FURTHER THE MISSION: Rubio pauses foreign aid from State Dept. and USAID to ensure it puts ‘America First’…Read more

‘DON’T HATE, LOVE’: Intl. Holocaust Remembrance Day: Survivor recounts how mother saved her life, reveals message to UN…Read more

BELARUS: Belarus’ President Lukashenko extends rule after election rejected by opposition, EU…Read more

‘UNILATERALLY RELEASED’: Secretary of State Rubio hails release of US prisoner in Belarus as controversy hangs over nation’s election…Read more

Capitol Hill

‘I LOVE IT’: Ky. Republican says he loves teenage Boy Scout’s policy proposal: Zero tax for workers under 18…Read more

SUNNY FLORIDA: House Republicans fly down to Trump’s backyard for annual working retreat…Read more

NOT BUYING IT: AOC roasted over post about Colombia tariffs, coffee prices that ‘aged like hot milk’…Read more

Across America

‘HE’S GONNA DO SOMETHING’: Trump’s visit to small-town North Carolina brings hope to hurricane survivors who lost everything…Read more

TN BILL: Tennessee lawmaker reintroduces bill to allow veterans, retired cops to work as School Resource Officers…Read more

‘CALIFORNIA IS BROKEN’: Gavin Newsom’s Bay Area ravaged by surging crime as LA burns: ‘It’s a war zone!’…Read more

TRYING AGAIN?: DAs may try to charge Jan. 6 participants granted clemency by Trump with new crimes on state, local levels…Read more

UNCONDITIONAL SUPPORT: Cali Rep. Chu says ‘wildfires have no political affiliations’ after Trump floated conditions for federal aid…Read more

SHUTTING IT DOWN: ICE arrests nearly 1,000 illegal aliens during sixth day of Trump administration…Read more

NOT FORGOTTEN: JD Vance ‘fulfilling his promise’ with first trip as vice president to hurricane-damaged Virginia town…Read more

‘MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE’: Air Force reinstates Tuskegee Airmen training following backlash from Pete Hegseth and Katie Britt…Read more

VANCE POWER PLAY: Top JD Vance political advisors to steer Ramaswamy run for Ohio governor…Read more

SINALOA CARTEL ARREST: Member arrested by ICE in Texas…Read more