Fox News Politics Newsletter: Foreign Aid Freeze

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

-FBI director nominee Kash Patel broke hostage rescue protocol: whistleblower

-Freshman GOP lawmaker rallies behind Trump’s rapid illegal immigration crackdown: ‘No time to waste’

–The JFK files: Here’s what’s happened since their original planned release

Workers on Leave

Dozens of senior officials in the U.S. agency that administers foreign aid were reportedly placed on leave Monday amid an investigation into alleged resistance to President Donald Trump’s orders.

At least 56 U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) officials were placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits, Politico first reported. Several hundred contractors based in Washington and elsewhere were also laid off, a current and a former official told the Associated Press.

These actions come after Secretary of State Marco Rubio, acting on Trump’s executive order, paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID. The 90-day pause has halted thousands of U.S.-funded humanitarian, development and security programs worldwide and forced aid organizations to lay off hundreds of employees because they can’t make payroll…Read more

White House

FUNDING ON HOLD: Trump admin to pause financial assistance programs…Read more

REFOCUSING THE FORCES: Trump signs executive orders banning ‘radical gender ideology,’ DEI initiatives in the military…Read more

END THE ‘WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT’: Trump admin pauses federal grants, demands return to office details in memo blitz…Read more

BEAT THE PRESS: Trump White House press secretary mixes it up with reporters…Read more

World Stage

‘WE ARE UNWAVERING’: Rubio’s State Dept caps migration-heavy first week with Colombia deportation win…Read more

NATIONAL SECURITY RISK?: China’s influence on Panama Canal poses ‘acute’ danger to US interests, Cruz warns…Read more

Capitol Hill

‘SAFEGUARDING THE INNOCENT’: Ogles and other Republicans push federal ban on chemical abortions…Read more

KEEP ‘EM ROLLING: Sean Duffy latest Trump Cabinet to pass Senate on bipartisan vote…Read more

BATTLEGROUND SHOCKER: Gary Peters, Democratic senator from Trump state, won’t seek re-election…Read more

SENATOR PETE?: Buttigieg giving ‘serious look’ to 2026 run in state Trump carried…Read more

NEW DIRECTION: Ratcliffe, allies promise workforce changes at CIA….Read more

Across America

RESISTANCE IS FUTILE: USAID workers put on leave as Trump officials investigate resistance…Read more

DC CORRUPTION?: Councilmember faces expulsion hearing over federal bribery charge…Read more

SANCTUARY STORM: Kristi Noem joins immigration raid to catch ‘dirtbags’ in Democrat-run city…Read more

NEW GIG: Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff lands private sector job days after leaving DC…Read more

BOTTOMS UP: Former Atlanta mayor mulls Georgia gubernatorial run…Read more

WILDFIRES: Trump claims military entered California to release water flow, but state says that did not happen…Read more

‘COMPLETELY IMPROPER’: ‘Non-sanctuary’ coastal enclave sues CA for right to enforce its own laws…Read more

NEW GUIDANCE: HHS will reevaluate programs, regulations to ensure taxpayer money not paying for elective abortions…Read more

‘JUST LIKE TRUMP’: ISIS murder victim Kayla Mueller’s parents endorse Patel for FBI…Read more

‘SYSTEMATIC EFFORT’: Illinois ‘super mayor’ conducted cover-up of excessive spending, Lightfoot investigation finds…Read more

‘CLEAR EYES AND NO BIAS’: Dozens of former intel officials urge senators to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as DNI…Read more

‘UNLAWFULLY TRANSFERRED’: Trans inmate’s lawsuit challenges Trump ‘two-sexes’ order cutting off tax money for gender therapy…Read more

‘UNDO THE DAMAGE’: Texas lawmaker launches strategy to help ICE amid Trump deportation blitz…Read more

BACKING THE BLUE: ‘Defund the police’ movement turned on its head as sheriff touts achievements in state’s ‘murder capital’…Read more