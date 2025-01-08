Fox News Politics Newsletter: FEMA’S Got the Bill

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Garland intends to release Jack Smith report on Trump election case

-Gaetz mulls bid for Florida Governor

-Senator Fetterman open to potential Greenland acquisition

Hot Job Market

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse California for costs associated with hiring more firefighters and controlling the raging wildfires that have ripped through Southern California.

News of the Fire Management Assistance Grants trickled in Tuesday, and by the evening the White House put out a statement from President Biden confirming the move. FEMA confirmed the measures on Wednesday, in an announcement laying out some details about the grants.

The funding will provide federal reimbursements for up to 75% of “eligible firefighting costs” incurred by the state, as California seeks to shore up its firefighting force and put out the wildfires that have killed at least two people and driven thousands from their homes. Eligible costs include expenses for field camps, equipment, materials, supplies and mobilization or demobilization efforts attributed to fighting the fires …Read more

White House

DOUBTFUL LEGACY: Majority of Americans say President Biden will be remembered as a below-average president: Gallup …Read more

‘FURTHER THE PUBLIC INTEREST’: AG Merrick Garland intends to release Jack Smith report on Trump election case …Read more

STILL THINKING: Biden says pre-emptive pardons for Trump targets still under consideration …Read more

Trump Transition

ROAD BLOCK: Dems accused of ‘stonewalling’ Tulsi Gabbard confirmation after GOP calls for quick hearing …Read more

MAGAFEST DESTINY: Trump flexes his muscles with repeated talk of American expansionism …Read more

‘DRIVING THE WHALES CRAZY’: Trump signals he could oppose new wind energy production during second term …Read more

TRUMP TRIAL: President-elect files emergency petition to SCOTUS to prevent sentencing in New York …Read more

Capitol Hill

FIRST ON FOX: Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill in warning to Putin-allied government …Read more

SENATE STEP FORWARD: Dems expected to help advance Laken Riley Act …Read more

‘NEED TO GO’: Fetterman open to potential Greenland acquisition, declares support for Laken Riley Act …Read more

BRING BACK DEATH PENALTY: Top Republicans roll out bill that would undo 9/11 plea deals …Read more

Trail Dust

‘I SAW IT FIRSTHAND’: Ex-Dem rep calls presidential race ‘unwinnable,’ had concerns about Biden …Read more

‘REVIEWING THE OPPORTUNITY’: Gaetz mulls bid for Florida governor …Read more

PARTISAN FLASH POINT: NC Supreme Court blocks election results for one of its own seats amid legal challenge …Read more

Across America

DRUG DEALERS BEWARE: VA seeks murder charges for fentanyl deaths …Read more

TARIFF THREAT: Mexico disperses migrant caravans heading to U.S. ahead of Trump inauguration …Read more

‘TERRIBLE JOB’: Flashback: Trump repeatedly called out Newsom on wildfires in first term …Read more

NAME GAMES: Mexico president turns tables on Trump with map idea of her own …Read more

‘TRUE DISASTER’: Trump pins blame for ‘apocalyptic’ wildfires on Newsom …Read more

‘I DON’T KNOW WHAT HAPPENED’: ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ actress says JD Vance’s family was ‘generous’ on set …Read more

‘RAPE GANG SCANDAL’: UK lawmakers reject inquiry despite Musk appeals …Read more

DIRECT HIT: U.S. hits underground Houthi weapons depots …Read more