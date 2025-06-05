Fox News Politics Newsletter: Ex-IRS Contractor Pleads Fifth in Trump Tax-Leak Probe

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top Dems claim 51,000 people will die annually from the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ and its Obamacare freeze

Federal judge delivers one-two punch to Trump in Abrego Garcia case

Trump DOJ takes ‘unprecedented’ step admonishing foreign judge in free speech case centered on Rumble

Convicted Trump Tax Leaker Pleads the Fifth

A man serving in prison for leaking President Donald Trump ’s and thousands of others’ confidential tax records recently asserted his Fifth Amendment right to the House Judiciary Committee and declined to testify before the panel, Fox News Digital has learned.

A public defender wrote to the Republican-led committee on behalf of Charles Littlejohn, a former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) contractor serving out a five-year sentence in Illinois, that because Littlejohn was appealing his sentence, he did not have to testify before Congress.

“The testimony that you seek from Mr. Littlejohn directly implicates his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination,” the public defender wrote on Saturday. “Mr. Littlejohn validly exercises that Constitutional right in declining to testify.”… READ MORE

White House

‘QUASI-TOTALITARIAN’: Vance compares Harvard to North Korea as he takes aim at school’s ‘ideological diversity’

‘GOOD CONVERSATION’: Putin tells Trump Russia will respond to Ukrainian attack on warplanes

World Stage

‘DECISIVE ACTION’: ICE arrests Russian national accused of being member of Al Qaeda

‘IGNORES’ HAMAS: Israeli officials object to expected UN Security Council ceasefire resolution

TOUGH ON CHINA: Trump says Xi is ‘very tough’ and ‘extremely hard to make a deal with’

PUTIN’S PRICE TAG: Senate sanctions on Russia: bargaining chip for Trump’s negotiations with Putin or joker card

Capitol Hill

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: Comer widens Biden ‘cover-up’ probe, seeks interviews with Anita Dunn and Ron Klain

MASSIE’S MOVE: Massie calls on Elon Musk to fund primary challenges against Republicans who backed Trump tax bill

REVOLVING DOOR: Fetterman dismisses questions as another top staffer reportedly jumps ship

Across America

DEMS DENIED: US judge dismisses DNC election commission lawsuit, in a victory for Trump

BUDGET WATCHDOGS: Radical new DOGE transparency powers could hit Congress after Elon Musk exit