Fox News Politics Newsletter: Elon’s Exit

–Elon Musk criticism of Trump tax bill frustrates some Republicans: ‘No place in Congress’

-Rubio spearheads massive State Department reorganization set to eliminate, merge more than 300 offices

-Federal judge says attempted deportation of anti-Israel ringleader Mahmoud Khalil may be unconstitutional

Musk Leaves DOGE

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk bid farewell to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a Wednesday night X post, ending his tenure as the face of the agency as it shifts to a new phase in President Donald Trump ‘s second term.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk said on X. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

Musk has been the public face of DOGE since Trump signed an executive order establishing the office on Jan. 20. DOGE has since ripped through federal government agencies in a quest to identify and end government overspending, corruption and fraud… READ MORE

White House

BLUE AMBITIONS: 21 Democrats who may try to succeed Trump in the 2028 presidential election

DEEP CUTS: Trump’s drastic NSC cuts spark debate: Does fighting the ‘Deep State’ put national security at risk?

JUDICIAL PUSHBACK: Federal judge orders Trump admin to resume migrant ‘parole’ applications

COURT WIN: Federal judge sides against copyright leader who claimed Trump was wrong to fire her

‘MOMENT MEANS A LOT’: Rapper thanks Trump for pardon on gun conviction

SAVED BY THE PEN: Trump commutes sentence of major political donor in latest round of clemency

World Stage

‘INFLECTION POINT’: Hamas faces ‘legitimacy crisis’ as desperate Gazans flock to US-backed aid centers

‘PATH’ FOR PEACE: Franklin Graham meets with Zelenskyy in Berlin, offers prayer amid escalating Russia-Ukraine war

Capitol Hill

FIGHTING BACK: Former Navy Seal Jared Hudson mounts Senate bid to ‘crush the woke agenda’ as Tuberville seeks governorship

UPPER BRACKET BOOST: Here are the changes to the SALT tax deduction in the ‘big, beautiful bill’

DOCTOR DEMOCRAT: Lindsey Graham draws Democratic Senate challenger who previously lost congressional race

FUNDING FEUD: GOP rails against ‘blatantly false’ Dem claims about Medicaid reform in Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

‘POLITICAL SCANDAL’: GOP push for new House committee to probe Biden decline ‘cover-up’ gains steam

CLOCK’S TICKING: 85-year-old longtime House Democrat facing primary challenger who’s making age the issue

Across America

RED TAPE CUT: Supreme Court limits judges’ authority to block infrastructure projects over environmental concerns

SPLASH SHOWDOWN: Riley Gaines challenges ex-ESPN host to race after he says she was a ‘worse swimmer’ than she is ‘MAGA stooge’

RACE HEATING UP: Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger releases first TV ad, slams ‘political nonsense’

FAITH-BASED LEARNING: Pro-life leader praises bill requiring Ten Commandments in Texas schools: ‘A step in the right direction’