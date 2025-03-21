Fox News Politics Newsletter: DOJ Weighs Playing ‘State Secrets’ Card in Deportation Fight

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

–Illiterate high school grads sue school districts as Ivy League professor warns of ‘deeper problem’

-Court order halting deportation flights ‘unconstitutionally impedes’ on executive branch, Trump allies argue

–Bernie Sanders, AOC take aim at Trump and Musk, as well as Democrats, at rallies

A Question of Privilege, Your Honor

The Justice Department said Friday it is considering invoking the state secrets privilege in its ongoing court battle over the Trump administration’s deportation flights to El Salvador, a tool that could allow them to withhold certain information for national security purposes.

In a declaration filed Friday morning, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg that he is aware of the Cabinet-level discussions invoking state secrets privilege.

Invoking that privilege “is a serious matter that requires careful consideration of national security and foreign relations, and it cannot properly be taken in just 24 hours,” Blanche said…Read more

White House

TRUMP EFFECT: Puerto Rico no longer safe bet for illegal migrants as Trump crackdown expands to US territory

TRUMP CARD: Trump crackdown on transgender athletes in girls’ sports gets GOP backup in House bill

‘LOOKING FOR YOU’: Trump warns of jail time for Tesla vandals, anyone funding the attacks

HAVE GUN, WILL GAVEL: Trump-appointed judge chides colleagues’ ignorance on guns in unique video dissent

F-35 CLUB: Trump eyes lifting sanctions, potential sale of prized fighter jet to Turkey

World Stage

‘STRENGTH AND SWORD’: Israel orders IDF to seize more Gaza territory if Hamas doesn’t release hostages

‘DEEPLY FLAWED’: Ex-Haiti envoy slams ‘deeply flawed’ approach of Biden admin

‘ACT OF WAR’: Canadian politician claims Trump admin’s ’51st state’ rhetoric is an ‘act of war’

FIRST OF ITS KIND: Trump’s hostage envoy Boehler met with Taliban in Kabul in first in person meeting since takeover

Capitol Hill

‘STOP THE COVID-19 VACCINES’: Greene calls for yanking FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines

SHAM APPLICATIONS: Husband of former Rep. Cori Bush charged with wire fraud linked to COVID relief funds: DOJ

‘IRRESPONSIBLE’: GOP bill would ban use of autopen to sign pardons after Trump deems Biden’s ‘void’

‘DEAL WITH IT’: Fetterman takes swipe at AOC: ‘We kept our government open.’

Across America

BUCKING AUTHORITY: Satanic group defies Kansas officials, plans ‘black mass’ at state Capitol

DOGE MADNESS: ‘Sweet 16’ bracket set up as craziest federal waste competes for championship

SHIFTING RESPONSIBILITIES: Student loans, Pell grants will continue despite DOE downsizing, expert says

‘ACTIVIST JUDGES’: Musk PAC steps deeper into Wisconsin Supreme Court election with $100 offer to voters

‘INCREDIBLY HAPPY’: Tesla arsons probed as ‘domestic terrorism’ cheered by ‘anti-capitalist’ group linked to 2020 riots

BOEING BUILDING: Boeing to build next-gen ‘F-47’ US fighter jet, Trump announces

LONE STAR LEADING: San Antonio police to begin notifying ICE of illegal immigrant encounters

SHIFTING FOCUS: HHS slashes over $350 million in grant funding for gender ideology, DEI research projects

‘HOMICIDE SCHOLARSHIPS’: NM lawmaker whose son was murdered rips Dems for ‘homicide scholarships’ after her crime bill was tanked