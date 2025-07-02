Fox News Politics Newsletter: Congress to conclude Trump’s signature bill

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Self-deport or end up in 'Alligator Alcatraz,' Noem warns migrants during Trump visit

– ‘We’re ignoring him’: GOP senators react to Musk’s threat to primary supporters of Trump’s ‘beautiful’ bill

– Congress must reconcile key differences in both versions of Trump’s signature bill

The Senate has completed consideration of President Donald Trump’s $3.3 trillion, 940-page agenda bill, sending it back to the House of Representatives to sync up before hitting the commander-in-chief’s desk for his signature.

It first passed the House by just one vote in late May, and now it must advance through the chamber one more time before it can be signed into law.

That’s because the Senate made some key changes to the legislation, chiefly to pass the “Byrd Bath” process in which its various measures are weighed for whether they adhere to the strict guidelines of the budget reconciliation process… READ MORE.

White House

BORDER BARGAIN: Trump’s ICE carveout for farm, hotel workers sparks GOP backlash

World Stage

DIGITAL REVENGE PLOT: Iran-linked hackers threaten to release new trove of emails stolen from Trump’s inner circle after strikes

Capitol Hill

‘STIFLE GROWTH’: Labor Secretary unveils unprecedented plan to slash 63 ‘outdated and burdensome’ rules

FIGHT ON: Dems vow to fight ‘tooth and nail’ as Supreme Court takes up campaign finance case

MAN VS MACHINE: The future of air combat: How long will the US military still need pilots?

TAXPAYER NIGHTMARE: Multibillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme included giving people ‘unnecessary’ skin grafts: DOJ

WASTE, FRAUD, ABUSE: Rubio officially kills USAID, reveals future home for foreign assistance programs

WAR OF WORDS: ‘We’re ignoring him’: GOP senators react to Musk’s threat to primary supporters of Trump’s ‘beautiful’ bill

‘OFF-BASE’: EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk’s attacks on Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ have ‘no basis,’ says No 2 House Republican

JUDICIAL QUESTION: House Republicans call for investigation into Obama-appointed judge in Trump funding case

Across America

BLUE STATE BLUES: Hochul fails to crack 50% but tops potential GOP challenges by double digits in NY governor race: poll

‘Alligator Alcatraz’

