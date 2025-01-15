Fox News Politics Newsletter: Bondi’s Masterclass

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

–President Biden releases farewell letter, says it’s been ‘privilege of my life to serve this nation’

-CIA nominee John Ratcliffe says US faces ‘most challenging security environment’ ever in confirmation hearing

-Why some Trump nominees could be confirmed with a voice vote – and why some could not

Bondi Flips the Script on Dems

Conservatives on social media celebrated President-elect Trump’s attorney general nominee Pam Bondi’s response to a question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

“It would not be appropriate for a prosecutor to start with a name and look for a crime?” Whitehouse said during his line of questioning. “It’s a prosecutor’s job to start with a crime and look for a name. Correct?”

Bondi responded by highlighting the federal government’s investigations into Trump…Read more

White House

‘HARMFUL’: Biden offshore drilling ban may have reverse effect on environment, set back conservation by decades: experts…Read more

‘STRONGER’ AMERICA’: President Biden set to deliver farewell speech to the nation…Read more

WORST PRESIDENT EVER?: Majority say Biden will be remembered poorly as president says farewell to the nation…Read more

‘IS THAT A JOKE?’: Biden balks when asked if Trump deserves credit for Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal: ‘Is that a joke?’…Read more

DEEPLY UNDERWATER: Biden leaving office with approval ratings still buried deep in negative territory…Read more

‘BETRAYED THE CUBANS!’: Democrats and Republicans criticize Biden admin’s Cuba detente…Read more

World Stage

‘WILL NOT BOW DOWN’: Puerto Rico governor asks Trump to intervene after Venezuela’s Maduro threatened to invade the US territory…Read more

Trump Transition

‘ENERGY DOMINANCE’: Trump Energy Sec pick to share American ‘energy dominance’ vision at confirmation hearing: ‘Agent for change’…Read more

TIME CRUNCH: Confirmation delays stack up for Trump nominees as paperwork lags in federal offices…Read more

FULL-STAFF: DeSantis orders flags at full-staff for Trump’s inauguration despite 30-day mourning period for Jimmy Carter…Read more

DOUBLING DOWN: Dem senator who bashed Hegseth’s qualifications stands by DOD sec who oversaw botched Afghan withdrawal…Read more

‘BILINGUAL PROTESTERS’: Rubio brushes off demonstrators who erupted in Senate hearing: ‘I get bilingual protesters’…Read more

NEW HIRE: Former Trump HHS official tapped to be RFK Jr’s chief of staff…Read more

SMOOTH SAILING: Duffy confirmation hearing marked by bipartisanship, pledge to visit Helene-devastated states…Read more

‘POTENTIAL TARGET’: Government agencies concerned Trump inauguration ‘potential target’ for extremists…Read more

‘THIS WAS SPECTACULAR’: Bondi claps back at Hirono amid questions about political prosecutions: ‘Refused to meet with me’…Read more

‘EXCUSE ME’: Bondi shuts down Dem senator’s questioning attacking another Trump nominee…Read more

Capitol Hill

RETURN TO WORK: House Oversight report says telework is ‘wasting billions’ in taxpayer cash ahead of 1st hearing…Read more

‘RIGHT ON’: Freshman GOP senator sets social media ablaze with ‘best’ response to Hegseth’s answer on gender question…Read more

‘GREEN ENERGY SCAM’: House GOP resolution would overturn Biden’s gas water heater ban…Read more

Across America

‘VIBE SHIFT’: Tennessee AG optimistic about SCOTUS case after ‘radical gender ideology’ reversal in lower court…Read more

COLLEGE NIGHTMARE: Family attorney of fraternity pledge left debilitated from hazing cheers new law as good start but not enough…Read more

‘UNACCEPTABLE’: New GOP bill seeks to hold private elite universities to same tax standard as corporations…Read more

‘IS IT FAIR’?: Florida proposal would bar illegal migrants in the US from attending some colleges…Read more

WILL SHE RUN?: Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn eyes gubernatorial bid…Read more

FREE TUITION: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils plan to offer free tuition at city, state colleges…Read more

STOCKPILE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says state will stockpile abortion pills ahead of Trump’s return to White House…Read more

SPECIAL SESSION: Tennessee to call special session fast-tracking Trump agenda on immigration, school choice and disaster relief…Read more