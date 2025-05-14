Fox News Politics Newsletter: Bondi Backs the Blue

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Pete Buttigieg says Biden running for a second term was ‘maybe’ a mistake

–Pope Leo XIV makes first social media post, calling for peace

-DHS announces 200% increase in Secret Service applications since President Donald Trump took office

Bondi Shifts Money from DEI to LEO

The Justice Department (DOJ) is moving funds formerly granted to groups supporting transgender ideology and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives to law enforcement, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

A Justice Department official told Fox News Digital that the DOJ, under Attorney General Pam Bondi’s watch, will “not waste” funds on DEI.

“The Department of Justice under Pam Bondi will not waste discretionary funds on DEI passion projects that do not make Americans safer,” the official told Fox News Digital. “We will use our money to get criminals off the streets, seize drugs, and in some cases, fund programs that deliver a tangible impact for victims of crime.”… READ MORE

White House

DOLLAR DIPLOMACY: Trump visits Qatar as country’s jet offer puts spotlight on nation’s growing influence in Washington

‘BLOODTHIRSTY CRIMINAL’: Vance sears US leaders turning cops into ‘enemies’

‘ANOTHER LEVEL’ OF COOPERATION: Trump signs agreements with Qatar on defense and Boeing purchases

‘LOST HIS CONFIDENCE’: Trump says ‘there’s something wrong’ with top Democrat he’s known ‘a long time’

World Stage

TENSE TALKS: Trump teases possible appearance at Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey as world awaits to see if Putin will show

UNDER FIRE: UN revisits ‘killer robot’ regulations as concerns about AI-controlled weapons grow

Capitol Hill

‘RACIST ATTACKS’: Dem lawmaker seethes RFK’s ‘legitimacy’ as HHS secretary has ‘expired’ in heated exchange

REACTOR FACTOR: Republicans urge Trump to follow through on his plan to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities

FLYING HIGH: Dems condemn Trump’s jet deal, call $400 million gift ‘unconstitutional’

‘GROSS VIOLATIONS’: House Republicans take one step closer to banning congressional stock trading

‘WON’T RESPOND’: AOC says DOJ ‘won’t respond’ to her inquiry on potential probe

‘DEFUNCT’: ‘DOGE caucus is dead,’ House Democrat declares

TRUMP TRAIN: House GOP moves Trump’s agenda forward after all-night committee debate

Across America

2028 SPECULATION: Targeted by Trump, well-known Democrat sparks 2028 speculation with stop in key state

FOR SALE: State Department approves sale of $1.4B worth of helicopters, F-16 parts to UAE ahead of Trump’s visit

‘I WANT TO GO FOR JIHAD’: Former Michigan Army National Guard member charged with plotting mass shooting at Army base on behalf of ISIS

PRISON TIME?: Milwaukee judge indicted for helping immigrant evade ICE faces up to 6 years in prison