Fox News Politics Newsletter: Birthright Debate

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

-Trump highlights potential pay raise for troops, touts military reforms in Qatar speech

-Dems divided on Trump’s executive order aimed at slashing drug prices

–Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts reins in Sotomayor after repeated interruptions

Birthright Debate

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday in a challenge to President Donald Trump ‘s effort to end birthright citizenship, a case that could more broadly call into question the powers of lower courts to block executive branch actions.

It’s unclear when the justices will rule, but their decision to fast-track the case means an opinion or order could come within weeks — or even days.

Justices across the ideological spectrum appeared to agree Thursday that the use of universal injunctions has surged in recent years — blocking actions by both Democratic and Republican presidents.

White House

WHY WOULD HE GO?’: Trump to skip Russia–Ukraine peace talks, calls Zelenskyy the ‘greatest salesman, maybe in history’

TRUMP OF ARABIA: Trump makes historic UAE trip in first U.S. presidential visit in nearly 30 years

‘VERY SIMPLE’: Trump warns Iran faces ‘violence like people haven’t seen before’ if nuclear deal fails

‘TRUMP’S EXCEPTIONAL EFFORTS’: UAE’s president bestows highest civilian honor on Trump

‘IT’S THE LAW’: Espionage, constitutional concerns abound from Trump detractors, allies over Qatari jet offer

POLL POSITION: Trump’s poll position improves as president’s approval ratings edge up in new national survey



World Stage

‘DESTRUCTION OR DISRUPTION’: Hidden communications devices found in Chinese solar power inverters spark security alarm

Capitol Hill

‘NO DOUBT’: Dem senator says ‘no doubt’ Biden declined cognitively during presidency

TAX-CUT DAY: GOP reps, advocacy group to target competitive House districts in Trump tax-cut push

PLANES, TRAINS, AND INVESTIGATIONS: House Dems open investigation into Trump’s acceptance of $400 million jet from Qatar

Across America

SUPREME SMACKDOWN: Justice Kagan snaps at Trump lawyer in major case: ‘Every court has ruled against you’

‘DISTURBING’ CONDUCT: US attorney for Massachusetts says interference with ICE operations is ‘disturbing,’ threatens arrests

JUDGE IS IN: Jeanine Pirro sworn in as interim US attorney

‘LEAVING AMERICANS VULNERABLE’: US military would be unleashed on enemy drones on the homeland if bipartisan bill passes

NEW GAME: Harvard updates lawsuit after Trump cancels additional $450M in funding