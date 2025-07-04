Fox News Politics Newsletter: ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ passed by Congress

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here’s what’s happening…

– Pentagon says Iran strikes set back nuclear program by 2 years

– Noncitizens get ‘only limited’ due process rights: Conservative legal expert

– Resurfaced video shows NYC mayoral hopeful saying he wants to replace private homes with communal living

Congress sending Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ to his desk after dramatic all-night House vote

Congress officially passed President Donald Trump’s “one big, beautiful bill” on Thursday afternoon after back-to-back sleepless sessions for both the House and Senate.

The massive agenda bill now goes to Trump’s desk to be signed into law just in time for Republicans’ self-imposed Fourth of July deadline.

The bill – which advances Trump’s policies on tax, the border, defense, energy and the national debt – narrowly passed the House of Representatives in a mostly party-line vote. All but two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., voted for the bill, which passed 218 – 214… READ MORE.

World Stage

STOCKPILE STRATEGY: Colby’s China-focused Pentagon playbook sparks Ukraine arms freeze

RUSSIAN DEFIANCE: Putin rebuffs Trump in call, vows to press on with Ukraine war

ATOMIC KNOCKOUT: Pentagon says Iran strikes set back nuclear program by 2 years

Capitol Hill

BROUGHT TO JUSTICE: How the DOJ carried out a $14.6 billion healthcare fraud takedown

JUDICIAL OVERREACH: Noncitizens get ‘only limited’ due process rights: Conservative legal expert

‘NEEDED CHANGE’: Rubio-run State Department dumps Biden-era DEI hiring criteria, replaces with ‘fidelity’

ROGUE RULING?: Legal expert reveals how Trump admin can deport major anti-Israel activist

CALLED SHOT: Justice Alito’s warning about nationwide injunction ‘loophole’ looms over Trump cases

Across America

BORDER BATTLEGROUND: Troops at the border: How the military’s role in immigration enforcement has exploded under Trump

SOCIALISM VISION: Resurfaced video shows NYC mayoral hopeful saying he wants to replace private homes with communal living

CLOSING UP SHOP: From New York to Arizona, migrant facilities shuttering in wake of Trump’s border crackdown