Fox News Politics Newsletter: ATF Misfires on DEI Order

– House Republicans clear path for Trump to act on tariff plans

-JFK’s grandson says there is ‘nothing heroic’ about Trump’s declassification order

– Deportation flights have begun as Trump sends ‘strong and clear message’

DEI by Another Name

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been accused of allegedly quietly changing the job title of its former diversity officer as President Donald Trump ordered all federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) employees be placed on paid leave.

“The ATF defied @realDonaldTrump’s order to place DEI workers on leave, instead giving their DEI officer a new title. They attack citizens’ rights, ignore leadership, and act as though they’re above the law. Enough is enough. Time to abolish the ATF!” Republican Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison posted to X.

The ATF, a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Justice’s umbrella, previously employed Lisa T. Boykin as its chief diversity officer before her title was changed on the ATF’s website this week to “senior executive” with the ATF. An archived link of the ATF’s website reviewed by Fox Digital shows Boykin was listed as the chief diversity officer as recently as Tuesday — Trump’s second day in the Oval Office — and now shows her as working as the agency’s “senior executive.”…Read more

White House

‘MAXIMUM PRESSURE’: Trump’s latest hires and fires rankle Iran hawks as new president suggests a nuclear deal…Read more

‘PROMISES KEPT’: Trump’s ICE nabs child sex offenders among 530+ illegal immigrants caught in single day…Read more

‘DUE PROTECTION’: Veterans groups ask Trump to reconsider immigration executive order, cite impacts on Afghan partners…Read more

‘MASS INFLUX’: Trump DHS finds ‘mass influx’ of illegal migrants at southern border, requests assistance from all 50 states…Read more

‘RESTORE ORDER’: Bill to limit Biden-era immigration powers gets renewed push under Trump…Read more

World Stage

‘ENERGY SECURITY’: Energy experts weigh in after Canadian premier says she wants to discuss Keystone Pipeline 2.0 with Trump…Read more

‘EXTRAORDINARY MOVE’: Ex-Venezuelan military official applauds Trump’s ‘first good step’ targeting bloodthirsty gang…Read more

‘RIDICULOUS WAR’: Trump says Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is ready to negotiate a deal to end war with Russia…Read more

Capitol Hill

BATTER UP: Date set for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s health secretary confirmation hearings…Read more

CODE RED: Murkowski voted to confirm 19 Biden Cabinet picks in defiance of GOP…Read more

ICE RAIDS: Dems rail against ‘egregious’ ICE raid after military veteran questioned…Read more

‘WHITE SUPREMACY’: McCormick responds to Squad member who claims ‘white supremacy and xenophobia’ are the right’s ‘true religion’…Read more

THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM: Lawmaker unveils resolution to allow Trump another term…Read more

‘WARFIGHTING AND LETHALITY’: Pentagon pauses all social media posts pending review by incoming secretary…Read more

BACK THE BLUE: GOP senator revives effort to make assaulting police a deportable offense: ‘We must act’…Read more

‘EMPTY WORDS’: 11 Dem state AGs criticize ‘vague’ threats over prosecution for noncompliance of immigration enforcement…Read more

Across America

JUNKYARD DOG: DeSantis pushes Florida lawmakers to take action on illegal immigration, warns of consequences for defiance…Read more

‘STANDING UP FOR LIFE’: March for Life rally unfolds in Washington, with Vance to make first public appearance since inauguration…Read more

PAY UP: Texas Gov. Abbott asks government to reimburse state for $11B spent to secure southern border…Read more

TROOPS ON THE BORDER: Active-duty troops begin arriving at US-Mexico border in Texas and California to combat migrant crisis…Read more

‘HEINOUS CRIMES’: Illegal immigrant in Texas wanted for allegedly raping child in Mexico repatriated back to native country…Read more

OFFICE VISIT: Rhode Island judge specializing in immigration law resigns after FBI raids office…Read more

FOX NEWS POLL: After Surgeon General’s alcohol warning, will voters still raise a glass?…Read more

GOOD BURGER: Top 5 fast-food burgers for your health, says new study…Read more