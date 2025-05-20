Fox News Politics Newsletter: Another High Court Win for Trump

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

–Pope Leo XIV meets with JD Vance, Marco Rubio

-Trump kicks off 18th week in office with high-stakes calls to potentially broker Ukraine, Russia peace

–Biden speaks out for first time since cancer diagnosis

Ending Legal Protections

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to lift a lower court injunction that blocked President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate the protected legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants living in the U.S., in a win for the administration as it looks to deliver on its hard-line immigration enforcement policies.

The decision clears the way for the Trump administration to move forward with its plans to terminate Biden-era Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for roughly 300,000 Venezuelan migrants living in the U.S. and allows the administration to move forward with plans to immediately remove these migrants, which lawyers for the administration argued they should be able to do.

U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer argued as much when he asked the Supreme Court to lift the injunction this month, arguing in an emergency appeal that a lower court judge had overstepped their authority by blocking the administration from ending the program for certain Venezuelans… READ MORE

White House

LITMUS TEST: Spotlight on Biden’s cognitive decline forces Democrats to run the gauntlet

KUSHNER VOTE: Trump-pardoned real estate mogul Charles Kushner up for key diplomatic post

‘VILE’: Walz ripped for ‘sickening’ use of Nazi era language describing Trump’s immigration policy: ‘Anti-American’

NO CONCERNS: Trump remains confident in White House doctors despite Biden cancer diagnosis

‘HUGE ADVANTAGE’: Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ wins support from police for overtime tax elimination

GRIM NEWS: Obama reacts to Biden diagnosis: ‘Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer…than Joe’

World Stage

‘NOT SEEKING WAR’: Iranian president calls for negotiation and dialogue as nuclear talks continue

HISTORIC DEAL: UK, Europe strike post-Brexit deal on defense, trade issues

UKRAINE BOMBARDED: Russia bombards Ukraine with drones hours after Trump announces talks with Putin

‘GOD BLESS US ALL’: Trump to call Putin in a bid to end Russia’s ‘bloodbath’ war with Ukraine

FORCED RESET: Trump’s tough policies push UK, EU to significantly expand trade and defense

Capitol Hill

GAMBLING TAX DOLLARS: Republicans demand probe into DOD’s taxpayer-funded charges at casinos, bars and nightclubs

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: A user’s manual to where we stand with the ‘big, beautiful bill’

BRIDGE TOO FAR: Schumer slammed for claiming DOGE might be to blame for Mexican ship crashing into Brooklyn Bridge

Across America

RADICAL TRANSPARENCY: FBI director opens up files on Nashville school shooting to rep for first time

‘ONLY PERSON ARRESTED’: Blue state political battle intensifies after Dem mayor’s arrest at ICE facility: ‘Outraged’

TAKE-HOME PAY DAY: New projection signals good news for families, workers in Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’